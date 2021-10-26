Casper has paid 227 employees for getting vaccinated in first month of incentive program

A city memo regarding the incentive program states it would cost around $124,000 in total, but only if 65% of employees become fully vaccinated. If it falls short of that before the program closes at the end of this year, any unused dollars will stay in the CARES fund to be used elsewhere.

Napier did not have an exact number of dependents who have taken advantage of the program, but the total amount paid suggests that around 20 have received payments.

COVID-19 cases and quarantine have disrupted city offices for several months, with 61 cases and 107 people isolating between July and September. Napier said Tuesday that infections and quarantines have gone down in recent weeks, but it’s hard to attribute that decline to anything specifically.

City offices are still practicing social distancing, conducting business virtually when possible and masking when two or more people have to drive together. Public-facing offices are also using plastic shields, and all bus drivers are required to wear masks. Vaccinated employees who are exposed to the virus but test negative are able to keep coming to work as long as they mask up.

By the beginning of this month, Casper had paid $281,720 in workers compensation claims to 28 city employees who contracted COVID at work, missed work because of the virus or incurred hospital bills.

Napier said that since then, the city has paid out more COVID-related claims, but did not have an exact number.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

