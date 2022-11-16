Casper hate crimes ordinance advances as discussion continues

Casper City Council introduced more modifications its proposed anti-discrimination ordinance Tuesday after passionate input from the public — though council members say support for the measure remains strong overall.

The ordinance would enhance penalties for acts of assault, battery and vandalism if they’re motivated by prejudice toward a person’s race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, disability or age.

It would also ban discrimination in housing, employment and places of public accommodation, like businesses or parks.

The ordinance was originally recommended by the city’s LGBTQ Advisory Committee. The committee told Casper City Council members the measure could help curb the widespread discrimination LGBTQ people and other minority groups face in the community.

During the ordinance’s second reading on Tuesday, city council members voted to add a “definitions” section to the proposal, which clarified terms like gender identity and gender expression.

That section defines gender identity as “one’s internal sense of gender; in essence, how individuals perceive themselves, and communicated usually, by what one would call themselves.”

Gender expression is described as “the non-verbal way a person communicates gender identity to others through behavior, clothing, hairstyles, voice or body characteristics.”

The new section also provides a definition for “discrimination against,” which means “to treat a natural person or group of people in a worse way” due to any of the above protected classes.

Speech doesn’t count as discrimination unless it intentionally results in physical battery, property damage, or “reasonable fear of imminent bodily harm,” the draft says.

The amendment comes after the ordinance’s first reading on Nov. 1, where some members public called its language overly vague.

During that meeting, the council also voted to add age as a protected characteristic. The ordinance now outlaws age-based discrimination against those 50 and over.

During public comment Tuesday, Seth Hollier — one of the owners of The Void, a downtown venue for young adults — suggested the measure should also protect people from being discriminated against for being young.

“There is a general consensus of youth in this town being discriminated against in one way or another,” Hollier said.

Casper resident Terry Drake, who is Black, said he’s well aware bigotry is a problem in Casper. He’s worried the anti-discrimination ordinance would stifle free speech, though, and that enhancing punishments for hate crimes wouldn’t prevent them in the long run.

The U.S. lacks reliable data on bias-motivated crimes, so it’s hard to know how often they actually happen — and whether existing anti-discrimination legislation helps deter them. Wyoming is one of several states that doesn’t require law enforcement agencies to report hate crimes to the federal government.

“I believe more critical discussion is necessary before we rush into creating hate crimes laws,” Drake said.

Drake and others who spoke Tuesday also feared the ordinance, if passed, would encourage people to submit bogus discrimination claims as a way to retaliate against others.

Mayor Ray Pacheco, who represents Ward III, said that hasn’t been the case in states and municipalities that already have hate crimes laws. And there are lots of them; Wyoming is just one of two states without a specific hate crimes statute (there is some debate about this because the state does have a little-known misdemeanor law that says no one should be denied the right to life, liberty or happiness due to race, sex or national origin), and a host of cities have passed additional, local-level measures.

During a work session last month, City Attorney John Henley said he doesn’t anticipate the ordinance being abused because discrimination cases are so difficult to prosecute. Charges would only be brought if there was already strong evidence someone had committed an act prejudice covered by the ordinance, he said.

Several members of Casper’s LGBTQ community gave testimony on what the measure means to them.

“It’s difficult for me to relay the massive impact that legislation like this has on my peace of mind,” said Skylar Cooper, who sits on Casper’s LGBTQ advisory committee.

Cooper said he participated in a focus group on LGBTQ culture and rights in Wyoming conducted by Waller Hall Research, a Greybull-based research firm.

Every single person Cooper spoke with in the focus group “related fears and anxieties they faced about living here in Casper,” he said. “Every person disclosed personal stories about violence they have faced.”

Casper resident Riley Jorgensen, who is transgender, said fear of that violence and discrimination has long been a part of daily life. When he was in high school, he’d drive to his grandparents or to a friend’s house just to use the bathroom.

“I didn’t feel safe using the restrooms that were provided to me,” Jorgensen said.

The ordinance isn’t just meant to crack down on hate crimes in Casper, several council members said. It’s also a way for the city to show it stands behind Casper’s LGBTQ community and other minority groups.

Still, they added, the proposal doesn’t show anyone favoritism — it protects everyone equally.

“This is for every single citizen,” said Vice Mayor Bruce Knell, who represents Ward I.

The majority of feedback the council has received about the ordinance, including from Casper’s business community has been positive, council member Jai-Ayla Sutherland, who also represents Ward I, said.All but one council member — Ward III representative Steve Cathey — voted Tuesday to move the measure forward.

The council indicated the ordinance would likely continue to evolve as members mulled over public input. Council members will vote on the proposal one more time before it can become law.