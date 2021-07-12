Casper health department hiring more 'COVID responders' as virus workload shifts

After the chaos of the last year and a half, employees at the Casper-Natrona County Health Department are beginning to return to their pre-pandemic duties. But the COVID-19 workload hasn’t gone away.
The department is hiring two additional “COVID responders” to fill that gap so other full-time staff can focus on the typical duties of a public health department. The department’s shifting staffing underscores how the virus is still burdening institutions four months into mass vaccination efforts.
The “responders” will be responsible for a variety of virus-related work, from contact tracing to preparing tests for transport to scheduling vaccine appointments. For the last year and a half, the department has engaged a mix of temporary and full-time staff to handle these responsibilities.
At one point, upwards of 20 “COVID responders” were assisting the department.
Now there are five, three of whom work limited hours. Department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said two more full-time positions would likely be enough to ensure other employees can return to their pre-pandemic obligations.
Indeed, the virus-related work has slowed for Casper public health officials. Bloom estimated between 50 and 100 vaccine doses are being administered by the health department each week, compared to the hundreds of doses given each day when the shots first became available.
Testing has also dramatically dipped. The county health department is sending about 100 tests a week to the state laboratory, compared with roughly 900 a day in late fall when cases were surging here.
Contact tracing still takes about 20 hours of work a week, Bloom said, explaining that they still see “a decent number of people” who need formal paperwork to give their employers. But the process to contact trace is more scaled back than when the department first began that work March 2020.
Testing and vaccinations have slowed statewide, too. At the height of the pandemic here, the state’s public health laboratory was processing more than 6,000 tests a day. For the last month, that number has been hovering around 1,500.
Half as many people got a first dose of a vaccine this month than last as well, with just over 7,700 people getting their first dose this month and nearly 14,600 receiving one last month.
About 32.8% of Natrona County residents are fully inoculated, making it the seventh-most vaccinated county in the state.
Bloom said the COVID responder positions will remain posted on the agency’s website until the jobs are filled, but couldn’t say when that might be.
More information about the job can be found at casperpublichealth.org.
In addition to local healthcare providers, there are at least 10 retail pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines in Natrona County, according to vaccines.gov.
