Casper health department hiring more 'COVID responders' as virus workload shifts

Testing has also dramatically dipped. The county health department is sending about 100 tests a week to the state laboratory, compared with roughly 900 a day in late fall when cases were surging here.

Contact tracing still takes about 20 hours of work a week, Bloom said, explaining that they still see “a decent number of people” who need formal paperwork to give their employers. But the process to contact trace is more scaled back than when the department first began that work March 2020.

Testing and vaccinations have slowed statewide, too. At the height of the pandemic here, the state’s public health laboratory was processing more than 6,000 tests a day. For the last month, that number has been hovering around 1,500.

Half as many people got a first dose of a vaccine this month than last as well, with just over 7,700 people getting their first dose this month and nearly 14,600 receiving one last month.

About 32.8% of Natrona County residents are fully inoculated, making it the seventh-most vaccinated county in the state.

Bloom said the COVID responder positions will remain posted on the agency’s website until the jobs are filled, but couldn’t say when that might be.