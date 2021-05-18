Casper health department offering prizes, CNFR tickets at 'COVID Block Party' on Friday

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department is giving free CNFR tickets to anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine Friday, "while supplies last."

The promotion is part of a "COVID Block Party" the department is hosting from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Eastridge Mall parking lot.

The block party will include food trucks and raffle drawings for tickets to Foreigner, ZZ Top and Casper Comic Con at the Ford Wyoming Center.

“We hated not being able to have CNFR, concerts and events last year, so this is our way of celebrating the return of all of those gatherings that make Casper summers so special,” department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said in a release.

The announcement comes a day after Wyoming officials said a statewide vaccine incentive program could be in the works, and as other states and communities launch their own raffles and freebies to get shots in arms.

