Casper Historical Preservation Commission hosting casual social at Black Tooth

The Casper Historical Preservation Commission will host its first meet-and-greet on Friday at Black Tooth Brewing Company.

It’s an opportunity for members of the public to come together, talk about downtown preservation, get acquainted with local resources and ask questions.

The 5 p.m. event will be casual — just conversations and mingling, said Paul Yurkiewicz, a commission member. And it comes at just the right time: May is Historical Preservation Month, founded by the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 1973.

The Casper Historical Preservation Commission was created to identify, raise awareness about and protect Casper’s historic buildings.

The commission’s website has resources like a self-guided walking tour — complete with a map and write-ups about historic buildings downtown — and other brochures about the city’s history, for instance.

Members convene at 8:30 a.m. every second Monday of the month at City Hall. Anyone can go to those meetings; they’re open to the public.

But commission members want to do more to put themselves out there, Yurkiewics said. They hope a social over drinks will make historical preservation more accessible.

“If you have a legitimate concern with a building, you can approach us,” he said.

Yurkiewics said the meet-and-greet will also be a chance to strengthen Casper’s history community.

Casper has a rich past, he said, and plenty of people who are enthusiastic about sharing it.

“There’s a history here in our community that most people don’t have elsewhere,” he said.

But to date, there aren’t a lot of opportunities for them to come together under one roof.

So the commission invited historians from other Casper organizations, too, including representatives of the Natrona County Historic Preservation Commission, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center and the Fort Caspar Museum.

The commission hopes to continue the event every May.

