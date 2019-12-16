Casper home explosion caused by faulty gas pipe inside home, fire department says

However, just inside the house’s foundation, investigators found damage to a pipe fitting inside a basement utility room and designed to carry gas to a furnace and a hot water heater. Parks said by phone Monday that the examination indicated the pipe fitting was damaged by pressure put on it as the home’s hillside foundation settled. Natural gas then leaked from the pipe before a spark ignited the blast.

The home had been unattended for days: a caretaker spent the holiday weekend out of town. The homeowner largely lives out of state and had not been on the property for months, the report states the men told police and ATF interviewers. Responses to public records requests do not indicate that authorities ever considered the investigation criminal.

In the days following the blast, at least five homes — in addition to the house leveled by the explosion — were ruled uninhabitable by city building inspectors, according to a police spokeswoman. At least a dozen displaced neighbors stayed with friends and family, Rebekah Ladd, the spokeswoman, said in September.