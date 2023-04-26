A state board is awarding the Casper Housing Authority $1.65 million in federal pandemic relief money to go toward a new workforce training and child care facility.

The Envision Willard Center — which will operate out of the former Willard Elementary School — is pitched as a resource hub for low-income families. Parents and guardians can acquire things like job skills and financial and digital literacy, and younger kids have somewhere to go for day care.

“During the pandemic, we had a lot of people who lost their jobs, we had a lot of people who lost their stability and are now facing a hard time,” Becky Atchley, the director of nonprofit Casper Housing Authority CARES, told the State Loan and Investment Board in an April 7 meeting. “They’re finding that there’s a gap in transferable skills, and this training center would allow us to really fill that gap.”

And Casper is in desperate need of that kind of support, Atchley said. She said the community's lost a lot of local job training programs since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the housing authority has reported an increase in demand on its service. The wait list across all of the agency's housing programs consistently sits at about 1,800, Casper Housing Authority Executive Director Kim Summerall-Wright said in an email to the Star-Tribune earlier this month.

The Envision Willard Center's daycare will serve "70% low- and extremely low-income families, abused children and foster children," according to information shared with the Casper City Council in September.

The $1.65 million awarded to the Casper Housing Authority for the project comes out of the roughly $500 million in direct American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) relief money set aside for Wyoming by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The State Loan and Investment Board, which is chaired by Gov. Mark Gordon, is tasked with overseeing multiple ARPA-funded grants created by state lawmakers during the 2022 and 2023 legislative sessions. In addition to Gordon, Secretary of State Chuck Gray, Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, State Auditor Kristi Racines and State Treasurer Curt Meiers also hold seats on the board.

Of the $500 million, the legislature earmarked $125 million specifically for grants for health and human services providers. That's the pot of money the Casper Housing Authority's award comes from.

As a requirement of the grant, the Casper Housing Authority must match the $1.65 million by at least 20% (in this case, roughly $330,000).

The Casper Housing Authority originally applied for $2.5 million for the project.

According to discussion during the April 7 meeting, the organization hoped to use the money not only for child care and job training but also to support the facility's administrative offices.

Members of the State Loan and Investment Board had misgivings about funding administrative positions, however, so they voted to award $1.65 million in lieu of the full request.

That amount joins another $500,000 grant to the Casper Housing Authority for the Willard project last year. That money came from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant program.

According to State Loan and Investment Board meeting minutes from 2022 and 2023, the grant for $1.65 million marks the first time the board’s given an ARPA grant to a housing organization.

After all, up until very recently, none of the ARPA grants overseen by the board could go directly toward housing needs. The Casper Housing Authority only qualified for the health and human services grant because the Envision center is providing child care, Racines said during the April meeting.

“This one, I think from the beginning, has seemed a little bit weird or different to us because it is endeavoring to do something that most of the other projects are not doing," she said. "Where the others are addressing the actual COVID affecting the body, this is affecting more of some of the horrific social impacts we saw.”

During the 2023 legislative session, state lawmakers voted to set aside $5 million in ARPA money for a new housing infrastructure grant for local governments. That grant, too, will be overseen by the State Loan and Investment Board.

While that money can't be used to build housing units, it's meant to go toward things like water, sewer and utilities projects, which are needed to pave the way for future housing developments.

With the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and other pandemic relief programs winding down, the pressure is on to find new ways to help low-income and homeless people in Wyoming.

"They may become homeless now that ERAP is ending. This is our most vulnerable population. I am not sure how to help these folks stay housed," Shari West, executive director of the Sweetwater Family Resource Center, said in a Friday newsletter published by the Wyoming Department of Family Services. "We need more income-based housing opportunities for those facing income barriers."