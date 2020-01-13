Casper Housing Authority sets goals for next five years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The move also allows the housing authority to expand the day care’s hours into weeknights and weekends.

How does this contribute to the authority’s goal of promoting family self-sufficiency? It’s two-fold. The child care center is heavily relied upon by single mothers, Wright said. By extending the hours and the capacity, the group is able to help more people.

But the child care center is also an employer. The housing authority has adapted the child care center into a training program and is able to give employees a wide ranging education in everything from child care to nutrition.

Aside from the child care center, the school building will also house a training center that Wright hopes gets used by all of the city’s nonprofits, or other entities interested in renting the space.

While the training center’s exact uses won’t be determined until groups starting reserving the space, the housing authority has at least one class on the books.

Wright said the housing authority is partnering with the nonprofit Seton House to begin offering a self-sufficiency course called Connections to Success. The program helps families connect with needed resources while helping them plan for self-sufficiency.