Casper immigration lawyer posthumously recognized

A Casper attorney who died in December has been posthumously honored with the Wyoming State Bar's John M. Burman Extraordinary Service Award.

Jon B. Huss was recognized for his years of work as an immigration lawyer -- one of the few in Wyoming who provide such services.

Huss got his law degree from the University of Wyoming and clerked for U.S. District Judge Clarence Brimmer before entering private practice in 1989, according to the state bar. He handled complex civil litigation with a large firm in Casper for 10 years before starting his own practice devoted to immigration law in 1999.

"For the next twenty years, Jon devoted his considerable legal skills to assisting people from all over the world navigate the United States’ immigration courts," the state bar noted in its announcement of the award. "Most of Jon’s clients were indigent and unable to pay for his services."

Huss was also an experienced mountaineer, climbing the highest mountains in North America (Denali), South America (Aconcagua) and Europe (Elbrus), according to his obituary. He also kayaked the Grand Canyon twice and traveled extensively.

The state bar presented the award to Huss' widow, former Star-Tribune editor Anne MacKinnon, at the group's annual conference last month in Casper. It's awarded to Wyoming lawyers that demonstrate a history of extraordinary service.