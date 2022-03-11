Casper institutes security screenings for council meetings, municipal court

People attending municipal court or city council meetings in Casper will now have to be screened by a metal detector and cannot bring “dangerous weapons” including firearms inside.

The city announced the heightened security measures in a release Friday morning. The detector is already in use at the municipal court, the release said, and another will go into effect for council meetings starting Tuesday.

Visitors to City Hall during normal business hours will not be screened, City Manager Carter Napier said.

Napier said the measure is in response to “recent security concerns” at council meetings, but did not cite any specific instances. In the past year, the city manager said, there have been “some issues” at council meetings that prompted this step.

“I’d say it’s probably more of a cumulative effect,” Napier said. “We probably should have done this a while back.”

Council leadership, police Chief Keith McPheeters and municipal court Judge Cally Martinez worked together on the solution, according to Napier.

“(The metal detector) will likely be a permanent feature,” Napier said. “We felt like we had to do more to protect the sanctity of those two chambers.”

In January, on the night Mayor Ray Pacheco and Vice Mayor Steve Freel were sworn into their new posts (they swapped positions on the council from last year), council members and meeting attendees were cleared from the room when a public commenter refused to leave the stand. Pacheco, McPheeters and other police officers asked the man to leave several times, and he left voluntarily about five minutes after the room was emptied.

Council meetings will be screening people primarily for guns, in accordance with a 2011 ordinance that bans deadly weapons from city meetings, except for law enforcement. Bags will only be searched, Napier said, if they set off the detector and officers on duty suspect there could be a firearm. The process should be as minimally invasive as possible, he said.

“This is not a new practice in government,” Napier said. “It certainly may be new around here, and it may be one of just a few in the state of Wyoming.”

