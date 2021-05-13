Fifth grade Casper Journey student is state's Google Doodle winner

Anabel Sosh, a fifth grader at Journey Elementary in Casper, has been named the Wyoming winner of the Doodle for Google competition. The eventual winner will have his or her art displayed on the Google homepage.
In the next stage of the contest, Google is inviting the public to vote for their favorite Doodle from the 54 state and territory winners, in order to help determine which students will go on to become one of the five national finalists. Voting closes Friday on the Doodle for Google website: doodle4google.com.
Google will announce the five national finalists later this month, one of whom will go on to become the national winner and have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.
National finalists each win a $5,000 college scholarship, Google hardware and fun "Googley swag swag."
The national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship and his or her school will receive a $50,000 technology package for their school/nonprofit organization.
Passionate about art and drawing, when she heard about the nationwide Doodle for Google contest, Sosh was eager to participate.
“When my parents told me I won, honestly, I was completely ecstatic! It was a big surprise,” she said in a news release provided by Natrona County School District.
Focusing on aligning her artwork to the "I am strong because ...," contest theme, Sosh reflected on what makes her strong and successful in her goals and life.
“When I started my drawing, I really just thought about things that surround me that help me to clear my head so I can work through problems, which makes me strong, and the first thing that came to mind was nature,” she said.
The outcome features Anabel lying in a grassy park on a beautiful sunny day. Anabel plans to continue growing and developing her artistic skills and hopes to apply them to a future career.
