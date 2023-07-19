The water shimmers in the early morning sunlight just next to the Casper Boat Club as attendees at the Casper Karma Yoga Festival sit very, very still.

They are all listening to the Casper Kirtan, which plays music in Sanskrit to help relax listeners and prep them for a full day of breathwork, yoga movements and socializing.

The Casper Karma Yoga Festival started four years ago, instructor Hannah Martinez told the Star-Tribune, as a collaborative final project between her and her colleague Alaina Binfit for their continuing yoga training. With a central focus on the practices of yoga and community building, they also aim to feature a community beneficiary each year as a way to give back.

This year, it was the Mercer Family Resource Center; specifically, the center’s Youth Empowerment Council.

Under a white tent in the backyard of the boat club, there are rows and rows of yogis and under them are rows and rows of yoga mats and under those mats is the earth, which is what they’re trying to connect to.

The other elements, too: water and fire and air. Allyn Bennion, who is leading the first class of the day, talks about “becoming one with water” and “receiving what you need to from the earth, from the air, from the water.”

In an interview before the event, Martinez explained that yoga is innately spiritual, not just a physical practice. Taking care of the body also means taking care of the spirit in these practices.

“A headstand is not just this pretty pose. It’s putting pressure on the top of your head where you have the ability to connect to the pineal gland and that helps to open you to spirit,” she said. “So when we have like a calcified pineal gland, which is typically the way that it is after the age of seven years old, you become disconnected from spirituality, and so the more that we bring connection here, we can create that pressure here and help to create a release.”

Yoga, she explained, is built off of eight principles called the eight limbs of yoga, or ashtanga, which she called “a roadmap to spirituality.” They include the Yamas and the Niyamas, which encapsulate how you interact with yourself and with your world; the Asanas, which is how you practice yoga; Pranayama, which is how you control your breath; Pratyahara, which is how you draw inward; Dharana, which is how you concentrate; Dhyana, which is how you meditate; and Samadhi, which is how you find enlightenment, according to an article on Healthline.

Whether every single person at the event came for a spiritual reason or not is personal. For Martinez, she uses yoga to connect to God, who she believes is all around and in everything. Some may have just wanted to stretch out sore muscles after a long week of sitting at a desk.

For Debbie Mcgregor, who came to the festival for the first time on Saturday, her interpretation of the spiritual benefits of yoga was focused both inward and outward: self-healing and spending time with good people.

She has practiced yoga on and off for 40 years. “It’s how I keep wanting to breathe,” she said.

She’s suffered various injuries, including a brain injury and broken bones, and yoga has helped her knit herself back together.

Bennion instructs the yogis to move, to feel, to be, to have control but also enough levity to laugh at yourself when you lose your balance during a pose. She tells the attendees to wave their arms up and down until they look like butterflies trying to gain enough momentum to lift right off their mats. She ends the class by talking about mantras, saying that she wants to send “this truth of love out into the universe.”

Then they bowed their heads, and the practice was over.