Casper leaders consider eliminating recycling drop-off locations, seek public input

Casper’s recycling program may soon be facing existential shifts, but residents will have a voice in deciding the outcome.
There are a handful of problems with the city’s current recycling setup. It’s messy and prone to cause litter in windy weather, but the biggest problem is its cost. And it’s beginning to cost a lot more.
Under the current program, 12 depots or drop-off locations are scattered through the county for residents to dispose of their goods at their leisure, Solid Waste Manager Cynthia Langston said. Under this method, a lot of nonrecyclables get swept up with the rest when people use the depots — which are all currently closed because of coronavirus precautions — without proper education on what the city can and can’t recycle. This in turn costs the city money, as it takes more energy to sort through the waste.
Those nonrecyclables are referred to as “contaminants,” which typically refers to things like plastic foam packing peanuts or tape left on boxes. When those things are recycled with the rest of the materials, it takes a lot of effort to clean it up.
For reference, Langston estimates the city could save more than $5.5 million over 10 years by following her recommendation to shut down the depots and streamline recycling into one central location to improve education and decrease contamination. It’s a reality that she said breaks her heart, a recommendation she made based on cost alone.
“Our (recycling) rates will be devastated by my recommendation to close those depots,” she said. “It will take decades to get it back, I really believe that.”
Changing landscape
For years the city has dealt with the contamination levels that have now created an existential threat to the program as a whole, but things in the global recycling game are changing, Langston said.
The United States has relatively few locations to turn raw recycled material into marketable products.
“We don’t have the systems in place,” Langston said.
China, however, has been buying up the world’s recycled goods for decades, churning out everything from handbags to auto parts with 7 million tons of the stuff bought each year from countries around the world, the U.S. included. Most of Casper’s recycled material had for years gone to China, too.
That was the system the global industry dealt in for decades, but two years ago, China’s voracious appetite for recycling seemingly subsided. The nation announced it would no longer accept several types of recyclables, including most plastics, and would impose strict contamination standards for all others.
Langston said the acceptable contamination level is now at zero, meaning if the recycling is contaminated at all, China won’t buy it.
“This is a global issue; it’s not just Casper or Wyoming or the whole U.S.,” she said.
But it does affect the city in a couple ways. First, Casper doesn’t sell its recycled goods directly to China. Rather, the city pays a broker to sell it. Wyoming Steel and Recycling Iron and Metals, Inc. is the city’s current broker.
Langston said the fee to send the recycling to China is also going up because the brokers are having to spend more time and energy sorting through contaminated loads of waste and so are charging more for the service.
But not all of the materials Casperites recycle go to the brokers. If it’s too contaminated, they won’t take it either, and that’s happening a lot more frequently. In the last six months, Langston estimated 25 percent of their recycling loads were rejected by Wyoming Steel.
When the city’s recycling is rejected, it gets sent to the landfill. Langston stressed that the city has not put recycled material in the landfill before, despite rumors to the contrary. But now they have nowhere else to take the rejected loads.
Public input
Langston has offered a handful of solutions to the current dilemma, and the Casper City Council has put five of those options before the public via an online survey, accessible through the city website:
Option 1: Nothing changes to the city’s recycling program except a $0.26 cost increase to residents. And this caveat, posted alongside the option on the city’s survey: “Up to 100% of the recyclables collected at the depots may be buried in the landfill, if the loads are rejected due to contamination. With the loss of recyclable materials comes the loss of recyclable material sales revenue as well as fuel, labor & equipment costs expended with zero results.”
Option 2: Eliminate recycling facilitated by the city altogether. This would mean the depots would be closed and no other city receptacle would open to replace them. It would also mean, according to the note on the survey, a 2.6 percent increase in the volume of residential garbage buried in the landfill.
Option 3: Keep the drop-off depots and open an additional facility, the city’s materials recovery facility (which is currently being used primarily for storage). This option would allow Langston’s staff to better educate the public on what contaminants are lurking in their recyclables. This option includes a $1.70 per month rate increase to residents but would also increase the city’s recycling rate by an estimated 5 percent each year.
Option 4: Close the drop-off depots but open the materials recovery facility, located at the city’s solid waste facility. This would allow Langston’s staff to educate the public on recycling contamination, thus reducing the amount of loads that need to be buried in the landfill. This option comes with a $0.30 monthly increase to residents, and could decimate the city’s recycling rate. Though this is the option Langston is suggesting to the council, based on cost alone, she anticipates it could cut the city’s recycling rate by 90 percent right away because of the added inconvenience.
Option 5: Close the depots and open the materials recovery facility, to be used like in option 4, but also have a city-facilitated curbside recycling program. This option also carries a $0.30 monthly rate increase to residents, and a potential $17 per month charge for curbside recycling pickup, which would be provided by a private company. This option is also likely to cut the city’s recycling rates by 85 percent, Langston said.
The feedback offered by residents will be used to inform the council’s decision.
Langston admits it’s a difficult situation, especially considering how far recycling has come in the city.
Pivotal moment
Casper’s recycling program was actually the accidental result of a handful of Kelly Walsh students who asked the city to establish a drop-off area at the school to help students recycle.
That was in the early 1990s. Now, the city collects 2,000 tons of recyclables each year across the 12 drop-off depots.
In a memo from Langston to the City Council, she estimated roughly $700,000 has been spent over the years on infrastructure improvements related to the recycling program.
The problem is that people don’t really understand what contamination is, and her and her staff’s attempts to educate the public have not been fruitful. In order to meet the contamination standards and keep the recycling depots, Langston said staff would need to be stationed at the depots to monitor and correct any contaminated material before they’re thrown in the bin.
She’s worried that by having the materials recovery facility as the only location where recyclables can be received will dissuade a lot of people from doing it at all.
“Recycling is all about convenience,” she said.
The City Council discussed the issue during its last work session and came away split on how to address the problem. The body opted to wait to make a decision until hearing public feedback and discussing the matter with the other municipalities that use the recycling depots.
That conversation is scheduled to resume at the council’s May 12 work session, according to a tentative schedule.
To participate in the city’s survey, visit casperwy.gov.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!