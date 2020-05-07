Casper leaders consider eliminating recycling drop-off locations, seek public input

Option 1: Nothing changes to the city’s recycling program except a $0.26 cost increase to residents. And this caveat, posted alongside the option on the city’s survey: “Up to 100% of the recyclables collected at the depots may be buried in the landfill, if the loads are rejected due to contamination. With the loss of recyclable materials comes the loss of recyclable material sales revenue as well as fuel, labor & equipment costs expended with zero results.”

Option 2: Eliminate recycling facilitated by the city altogether. This would mean the depots would be closed and no other city receptacle would open to replace them. It would also mean, according to the note on the survey, a 2.6 percent increase in the volume of residential garbage buried in the landfill.

Option 3: Keep the drop-off depots and open an additional facility, the city’s materials recovery facility (which is currently being used primarily for storage). This option would allow Langston’s staff to better educate the public on what contaminants are lurking in their recyclables. This option includes a $1.70 per month rate increase to residents but would also increase the city’s recycling rate by an estimated 5 percent each year.