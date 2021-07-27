Casper LGTBQ committee recommends non-discrimination ordinance, safe place program participation

Jill Jones, a teacher and ally on the committee, said the main concerns the committee identified in Casper were kids not feeling safe at school, people not feeling safe using their desired bathroom, fear of being fired or discrimination at work, and a lack of medical professionals who understand the needs of the LGBTQ community.

Wagner said the committee often hears from young queer people in Casper who say they don’t feel safe here, and are just trying to “lay low” until they can move somewhere else.

“I see children struggle every day in school, I want to make a difference in their life,” said Jones. “I want them to feel safe and loved.”

Shannon O’Quinn, another ally on the committee, said they’ve met with the Natrona County School District and Casper College to begin discussing and organizing safe places for LGBTQ students on campus.

The committee also compiled testimonies gathered at this year’s Casper Pride (the city’s largest yet), which show ongoing discrimination in the state. One person said they worry about being fired for being LGBTQ, one wished to feel safe at school and another called for teachers to use trans kids’ preferred names and pronouns.

