Casper likely to make broad budget cuts amid coronavirus-related sales tax shortfalls

“We have to make projections, we have to be as scientific as possible in regard to trying to understand what that data is gonna look like,” Napier told the council.

From a capital standpoint, however, he said the city didn’t have to operate that way. He said when it comes to projects and special purchases — items covered by the capital budget — the city can pay for projects with the money they already have, “instead of trying to set a projected budget in regards to dollars we think we’ll get over the next 12 months.” The new approach doesn’t make any projections at all.

“That has forced staff to really concentrate on its priorities for the next 12 months and focus on what projects we can get away with in terms of trying to get complete with the modicum of money we have scraped together in the coffers of the city,” Napier told the council.

He said the new agenda focuses on projects they don’t think can be pushed off for another year.

“I want to reiterate that whatever it is that we’re proposing to you right now are projects that are only being done by virtue of dollars that we have on hand,” he said. “We are not betting on the come with a single project as it relates to capital dollars.”