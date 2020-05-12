Casper likely to make broad budget cuts amid coronavirus-related sales tax shortfalls

The impacts of coronavirus-related event cancellations and business closures in Natrona County are beginning to reveal themselves in Casper’s budget. City Manager Casper Napier had the grim job Tuesday night of suggesting to council a 54 percent cut in capital spending by the city over the next 12 months.
Casper officials had anticipated more than $1.5 million in 1-cent sales tax collections each month of the 2020 fiscal year. The actual collections in the last couple months have dipped well below those projections, setting the city up for a shortfall under the current approved capital budget, which mostly deals with projects and one-time purchases.
Council tentatively approved the new capital budget proposal Tuesday.
Almost every city project is paid for by 1-cent sales tax money. New fire stations, public parks, even maintenance to existing buildings are paid for with that money, but other, more routine things are also included.
The new budget proposal will scale those expenses back across almost all city departments, meaning things like new police cars, a litany of street projects and a new police station will all be punted to a future date.
In a typical year, the city can predict with better certainty what revenue it will see for the coming year. Casper officials then approve projects for the next 12 months based on those predictions.
“We have to make projections, we have to be as scientific as possible in regard to trying to understand what that data is gonna look like,” Napier told the council.
From a capital standpoint, however, he said the city didn’t have to operate that way. He said when it comes to projects and special purchases — items covered by the capital budget — the city can pay for projects with the money they already have, “instead of trying to set a projected budget in regards to dollars we think we’ll get over the next 12 months.” The new approach doesn’t make any projections at all.
“That has forced staff to really concentrate on its priorities for the next 12 months and focus on what projects we can get away with in terms of trying to get complete with the modicum of money we have scraped together in the coffers of the city,” Napier told the council.
He said the new agenda focuses on projects they don’t think can be pushed off for another year.
“I want to reiterate that whatever it is that we’re proposing to you right now are projects that are only being done by virtue of dollars that we have on hand,” he said. “We are not betting on the come with a single project as it relates to capital dollars.”
In March, the council tentatively approved $16 million worth of projects for the 2021 fiscal year. Under this new budget plan, those expenditures would be cut by more than 50 percent, to $7.6 million.
The new plan also cuts projects in the current year’s budget that have been given the green light but don't have finalized contracts so the money hasn’t been spent yet. A city memo says more than $900,000 in spending set for this year has been postponed by this process.
Between this and next fiscal year, the city has cut more than $9.5 million in anticipated spending.
Under the new proposal, several large projects have had their funding cut significantly or altogether.
One such project is the long-hoped-for new police station. That project was meant to get $3.4 million from the 2021 budget but would see nothing under the new proposal.
Street repair projects will also be operating under a much small budget for the remainder of this and next year, as $400,000 has been cut from this year’s street repair budget. In 2021, that department will be working with roughly $2 million less than anticipated for those projects.
While cuts vary from department to department, each will be working with less money for the foreseeable future.
The budget changes should, however, keep Casper’s 1-cent account in the black through the 2021 fiscal year, which would end in June 2021, according to a spreadsheet included in council’s work session packet.
The city also allocates 1-cent money to a variety of social service agencies in Casper. These agencies can vary each four-year 1-cent cycle but generally include the county library, the health department, the Wyoming Rescue Mission, Casper’s transit program, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming and a litany of others.
With the 1-cent collections so low, the city is also reducing the amount it provides to these agencies by 20 percent, with a few minor exceptions.
“Many of these entities rely from an operational standpoint on these dollars coming to them,” Napier said. The city had a recent video conference with the agencies to discuss how things might move forward, but generally speaking those agencies will receive about 20 percent less in 1-cent money from the city than usual.
The capital budget process is just one part of the large task of preparing for the city's spending and income over the next year.
The larger budget process begins next week, when council will meet multiple days to go through the next year's budget with a fine-toothed comb.
Materials for those budget session have not yet been posted.
