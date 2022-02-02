Casper likely to see new ward boundaries for next council election

Casper will likely have slightly different ward boundaries for the next round of City Council elections, according to a proposal that passed its first of three readings on Tuesday night.

The new map shifts the boundaries of Ward 1 to even out the number of people living in each of the city’s three wards, according to data from the 2020 census. With the current boundaries in place, Ward 3 on Casper’s east side has a disproportionately large number of residents compared with the other two.

Each ward elects three members to the city’s nine-member council.

City Manager Carter Napier said during a Tuesday council meeting that the changes would have “absolutely no effect” on sitting council members, four of whom are up for reelection this fall. None of the current council lives in an area that would be flipping according to this proposal, Napier said Wednesday.

The new boundary of the central Ward 1 will be Poplar Street to the west and Beverly Street to the east, with the exception of a neighborhood south of 21st Street. The ward captures downtown, much of north Casper and runs up to the northern edge of Casper Mountain.

Much of the land that would be absorbed into Ward 1 if the new boundaries are approved is the neighborhood between 12th and 21st streets from Conwell to Beverly streets.

Under the new boundaries, census data shows Ward 1 has roughly 3,000 fewer residents than Ward 3 (a 14% difference), and almost 800 fewer than Ward 2 on Casper’s west side. Napier said that disparity is likely because new construction over the last decade has expanded mostly to Casper’s east side, in the bounds of Ward 3.

If the new boundaries are passed, a city memo shows that there will be a 4% or smaller difference between all three wards.

“In my estimation, this is a dramatic improvement in terms of adjusting for the population distribution that’s taken place over the last 10 years within our community,” Napier said, “and is a responsible way to make sure that all words are equally represented among (the council members’) constituencies.”

Unlike the state redistricting process, which has drawn out months longer than intended and caused some heated discussions — including calling the mechanics of the whole system into question — city council members noted on Tuesday that changing the local boundaries has been uneventful.

“I just want to say I’ve really appreciated how boring and just straightforward this conversation has been,” council member Kyle Gamroth said during Tuesday’s meeting.

No community members spoke on the proposed map during a public comment period at Tuesday’s meeting.

The next round of Casper City Council elections is slated for November of this year.

Mayor Ray Pacheco and Vice Mayor Steve Freel, both in Ward 3, will be up for reelection at that time, along with Ward 2 council member Shawn Johnson and Ward 1’s Jai-Ayla Sutherland, who joined the council in September after Khrystyn Lutz resigned her position.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

