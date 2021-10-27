Casper looking for help from citizens, organizations to keep bus stops clear this winter

The city of Casper is looking for help from its residents this winter.

With the snow coming, city staff presented a plan to the Casper City Council on Tuesday to ensure all bus stops are cleared adequately and to encourage people to shovel their sidewalks so pedestrians can pass.

The plan includes a proposal for a public service campaign with Casper’s Council of People with Disabilities and an “Adopt a Shelter” program that would partner with local businesses and organizations.

In January, Casper’s Council of People with Disabilities told the council that the snowy season brings problems with accessibility.

Masha Flinn, a CCPD member who uses a wheelchair, testified at the time that having walkways obstructed makes it “virtually impossible” to get around in the winter, and takes away independence for those who rely on clear sidewalks. Icy or slushy surfaces can lead to more accidents and injuries for all pedestrians, and those using wheelchairs, walkers or scooters risk losing traction or damaging their wheels.

The city evaluated its 106 bus stops, and found that just 13 of them are on city property. Those will be cleared by Casper’s parks division, to make sure they’re accessible and de-iced from the sidewalks around them.

But the responsibility for maintaining the other 93 stops during the winter falls on property owners, Parks Director Zulima Lopez said Tuesday. Bus drivers will have ice melt and other materials on hand to clear stops along their routes if needed, a city memo says, but individuals and businesses who are responsible for clearing their own sidewalks should also cover bus stops on or adjacent to their property, according to the city’s policy.

The city often has to remind people to shovel their walks when the snow returns each year, though it isn’t formally required by an ordinance.

To remind people why it’s so crucial to keep pathways clear, the city plans on partnering with CCPD and the Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization to produce a series of public service announcements using the slogan “I Count on You.”

In an effort to outsource maintenance of Casper’s 13 bus shelters, the city’s transit division got the go-ahead from council members on Tuesday to start implementing the “Adopt-a-Shelter” program. Modeled after the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Adopt-a-Highway program, it would install a sign with the business or organization’s name in exchange for free maintenance.

Organizations, if accepted into the program, would be required to clean, sanitize, sweep, remove graffiti, pick up trash, touch up paint, shovel snow, pull weeds and report any damage to the city at least once a month (WYDOT’s program only asks highway adopters to pick up trash twice a year).

While the city will provide many of the materials, a city memo states organizations need to bring their “own gloves and appropriate work clothing, as well as brooms, dustpans, paintbrushes and painting equipment, and other hand tools that may be necessary to carry out the required duties.”

Those interested in adopting a shelter will be able to submit an application once the materials are posted on the city’s website, likely at the start of next week.

