Casper looking for help identifying Black history sites

The city of Casper is looking for help identifying sites important to its African American history.

In February, the city accepted a grant from the Wyoming Historic Preservation Office to start researching and surveying sites connected to Casper’s Black history.

Two years ago, the city assembled a strategic plan for historic preservation with a previous grant from the historic preservation office. That plan drew backlash from people in the community who said it largely ignored the history of Black people in Casper.

“This project is part of our desire to diversify Casper’s Historic Preservation efforts,” City Planner Craig Collins said in a release.

Anyone with information about a building or structure important to Black history in Casper can pass it along to city consultant Becca Mashak at rmashak@gmecwy.com or (307) 684-2112.

The grant, $6,600 from the office matched by another $4,400 from Casper, will be used to hire a consultant archaeologist to lead the project. The first step is a cultural resource survey, which is essentially a long research process that scours library files and newspaper archives for helpful information.