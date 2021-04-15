Casper man accused of murdering mother-in-law cannot block wife's testimony, judge rules

Solis’ statement also includes descriptions of her watching Rodriguez stabbing her mother with a knife, slitting her throat and sexually assaulting her body. She told detectives Rodriguez prevented her from leaving and said if she didn’t “shut up” she might “be next,” according to court documents.

Attorneys in the case also requested rulings from Judge Daniel Forgey on certain parts of Solis’ statement that may not be acceptable to bring up in court. Forgey said he plans to analyze her statements and their potential to distract the jury, but indicated that he is likely to allow testimony about Rodriguez’s conduct in the days and hours leading up to the killing.

Solis also told detectives, according to court filings, that Rodriguez stopped in Colorado to buy two marijuana joints before turning himself in. Forgey indicated Thursday that information will likely not be allowed in court, since it was not illegal and does not definitively show anything about Rodriguez’s motivations or mental state at the time.

Rodriguez appeared in court Thursday by video from the Natrona County Detention Center, where he has remained since his extradition from Colorado in 2019. He is the center’s longest-standing resident.

