Casper man becomes first to receive stroke-preventing heart implant in Wyoming

On Jan. 13, Mitchell Salloumbecame the first person to receive a Watchman heart implant in Wyoming.

The procedure was performed by cardiologist Adrian Fluture at Casper's Wyoming Medical Center.

The Watchman, designed by Boston Scientific, is intended to prevent strokes for people with irregular heartbeats. It’s inserted via catheter: a surgeon navigates the device up through the patient’s blood vessels, and implants it in their heart.

Atrial fibrillation, a kind of heart rhythm problem, is thought to affect between 2 and 6 million Americans.

When the heart doesn’t pump blood at a steady pace, clots can form in its upper cavities. If those blood clots travel through the body’s circulatory system into the brain, they can cause a stroke. People with irregular heartbeats are five times more at risk for stroke than the rest of the population, according to American Heart Association data.

Most people with atrial fibrillation go on blood thinners to prevent that. But some, like Salloum, can’t take blood thinners because they’re vulnerable to internal bleeding.

The 74-year-old Casper man has been a patient of Fluture’s for several years now. Until recently, there wasn't anything Fluture could do to bring down Salloum's risk of stroke.

That's why Fluture — together with his peers at Wyoming Cardiopulmonary Services and Wyoming Medical Center — pushed to bring the Watchman to the Equality State. They finally got the go-ahead this fall, after the cardiologist completed the necessary training.

“I started seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, like, ‘When could we start doing it?’” Fluture said. “And so Mr. Salloum happened to be at the right place at the right time.”

Salloum remembers Fluture broaching the subject when he came in for a check-up in November.

At first, Salloum was a little apprehensive at the idea. But he said those worries went away after Fluture explained how the procedure worked.

The Watchman — shaped like a parachute, and about the size of a grape — is implanted into the upper left pouch of the heart, called the left atrial appendage. For people with atrial fibrillation, that appendage is where stroke-causing blood clots can build up.

The device blocks off that pouch so blood clots can’t escape and travel to the brain. It was first approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2015.

Salloum said he feels like he’s 35 again. He underwent the procedure on a Thursday, and was able to return to his job at a car dealership the following Monday, he said.

“I can climb stairs up and down stairs with absolutely no effort,” he said.

That came as a pleasant surprise to Fluture, he said. The procedure is non-invasive, and aside from a few weeks of recovery, most patients don’t report side effects from the Watchman. But the device is preventive — it’s designed to reduce the risk of stroke, not alleviate symptoms caused by an irregular heartbeat.

Still, to prevent a stroke is to prevent catastrophic trauma, Fluture said. Even one can be debilitating, or deadly.

“Sometimes patients, out of my experience, don't always comprehend the importance of doing a stroke reduction because they never experienced the stroke themselves,” Fluture said.

As of Friday, two other patients have received a Watchman at Banner. A few others were on the books to undergo the procedure over the past couple of weeks, Fluture said, but had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Watchman is the second minimally invasive heart procedure to come to Wyoming over the past few years.

Until March 2020, Wyoming was the only state in the U.S. not to offer a related heart procedure called transcutaneous aortic valve replacement.

The aortic valve is responsible for making sure blood flows the right way through the heart. Traditionally, if the valve is damaged or defective, open heart surgery is needed to replace it.

But transcutaneous replacements, like the Watchman implant, are conducted via catheter.

Salloum has another couple of weeks of recovery to go, but said the device has given him a new lease on life. He plans to celebrate by giving up smoking, he said.

"I'm looking forward to living," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.