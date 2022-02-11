Casper man dies in crash on Highway 220

A Casper man died in a crash on Highway 220 west of Casper on Thursday, the highway patrol confirmed Friday.

Joshua L. Atkinson, 50, was driving west in a 1999 Honda Accord when he crossed over into the eastbound lane, a release said, and collided with a commercial dump truck.

According to highway patrol, Atkinson was not wearing a seat belt.

Friday's release said that the collision, near Bessemer Bend, closed Highway 220 between Casper and Independence Rock for several hours on Thursday.

The dump truck driver, Casper resident Thomas Hall, was not injured in the crash. Hall was wearing a seat belt at the time, according to the highway patrol.

Investigators with the highway patrol suspect driver inattention and cell phone use may have contributed to the crash.

