Casper man dies in crash on US 20-26 Thursday

A Casper man died Thursday afternoon in a crash on U.S. Highway 20-26.

Stephen James Stewart, 75, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. According to a Friday news release from Wyoming Highway Patrol, he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The agency is investigating driver fatigue as a possible contributing factor to the crash.

The highway patrol reports that around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, near milepost 69 on U.S. 20-26 East, Stewart's Ford F-250 truck entered into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a Dodge truck.

The driver of the Dodge, Michael Andrew Marr of Greely, Colorado, was taken to Wyoming Medical Center by helicopter to be treated for injuries from the crash. There were two children in his truck, according to Highway Patrol, both in car seats. One was also taken to the Casper hospital with injuries.

According to Friday's release, Stewart is the 38th person to die on Wyoming roads in 2021. Last year at this time, there had been 28 deaths.

Wyoming has recorded a string of a fatal crashes in the past week. On Wednesday, two people died in a motorcycle crash in Evanston. The pair were thrown from the bike after colliding with a concrete sidewalk.