Casper man gets probation for sex abuse charges

A Casper man is set to serve three years of probation after pleading guilty to four counts of juvenile sex abuse.

Lowell Lund initially pleaded not guilty to charges brought against him alleging he asked young girls to strip in front of him and measured their bodies. He later changed his plea in exchange for the court dropping eight other charges in his case, mostly of second-degree juvenile sex abuse.

Court documents indicate Lund entered an “Alford” plea, meaning he maintains his innocence while admitting a reasonable jury would likely have found him guilty of the charges.

He was sentenced to four to six years in prison on each of the four convicted counts, but the prison time was suspended in favor of supervised probation.

Lund was 84 at the time of his arrest. The victims described in an affidavit in the case were between approximately 7 and 17 years old at the time of the abuse.

Throughout the case, Lund has maintained that his actions were not sexual, according to statements given in court and to investigators.

“Although he denies that they were done for sexual gratification or abuse, he did admit asking (one victim) to show him her vagina ...” Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri said during Lund’s March 10 sentencing hearing, “and he admitted having the girls model clothing and having (another victim) take her pants off because he was going to show her ‘what the kidnappers would do.’”

Lund received probation rather than prison time, his lawyer said in court, in part because of his old age and “serious health conditions.”

The former church leader filed seven letters of recommendation attesting to his character, to be referenced during his sentencing hearing. Many praised him for being kind to them and their children, and several mentioned he was often called “Grandpa Lowell” by kids.

One of the filings is an apparent copy of a text message sent to Lund from the mother of two of the victims in the case ahead of Lund’s sentencing hearing.

“Just an FYI. We got papers in the mail for the girls to write a statement. I will scratch ur back if u scratch mine. Give us back (our items) in ur storage unit and I will throw the papers away.. No one ment for this to go as far as it has and regret it did but we would like these things back,” the Dec. 2 text read, according to court filings.

Lund did not respond to the text, according to his lawyer, Tim Cotton. The victims did not testify, and did not attend any of three meetings with lawyers set up ahead of sentencing. Cotton also told the judge that their mother was “upset” at the terms of the plea agreement.

“But I think this just paints this kind of picture, Judge, they were using this for leverage,” Cotton, said during sentencing according to a transcript. “It got out of control, and now my client is going to be convicted, is going to be a felon, is going to be a registered sex offender.”

Lund will not have to complete sex offender treatment, unless a probation officer recommends it. As part of the sentence, he cannot have unsupervised contact with children.

“The only thing I would say, I reiterate that I did not do anything criminal, and I had no criminal intent or action,” Lund said during his sentencing hearing according to court filings. “Everything that I have done, I’ve done to try to help these kids that I work with, and here I am.”

Cotton declined to comment on the case Tuesday.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

