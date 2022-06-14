Casper man is celebrating his 90th birthday, and you're invited

Casper's Dana Van Burgh is celebrating his 90th birthday on Monday, and he's inviting the entire community to celebrate.

Van Burgh, who taught for decades at Dean Morgan Middle School and later at Casper College, will be hosting a party at the Rialto Soda Fountain from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Van Burgh's family is inviting people to stop by, regardless of whether you know him.

"Everyone is welcome," they wrote in an invite. "Friends; family; downtown employees on their lunch break or after work; tourists. Bring all of Wyoming if you'd like."

