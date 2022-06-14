 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Casper man is celebrating his 90th birthday, and you're invited

  • Updated
Book signing 6

Beecher Ed Strube, left, and Dana Van Burgh sign copies of the new second edition of "A Field Guide to the Casper Mountain Area" in 2017 at the Tate Geological Museum. Van Burgh is celebrating his 90th birthday on Monday and is inviting the community. 

 Elysia Conner, Star-Tribune

Casper's Dana Van Burgh is celebrating his 90th birthday on Monday, and he's inviting the entire community to celebrate.

Van Burgh, who taught for decades at Dean Morgan Middle School and later at Casper College, will be hosting a party at the Rialto Soda Fountain from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Van Burgh's family is inviting people to stop by, regardless of whether you know him.

"Everyone is welcome," they wrote in an invite. "Friends; family; downtown employees on their lunch break or after work; tourists. Bring all of Wyoming if you'd like."

New study finds the human brain runs much hotter than previously thought

