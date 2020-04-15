Casper man jogs 106 miles in 24 hours while raising money for COVID-19 response

And by Tuesday he removed the donation link on his 24-hour First Responders Run, having surpassed his intended goal of $7,500. In total, accounting for $450 worth of additional cash donations, he came closer to raising $8,000.

He personally ran five separate $300 gift cards to each fire station scattered across Casper. While his route was unpredictable, those stops were predetermined. They were the reason for the run. And, unsurprising to him, the departments matched his generosity.

"It sounds like they'll be paying it forward and donating those cards to people in the community who need it more than they do," Kinner said. "It's real selfless how people on those front lines are."

In addition to community support -- and the voluntary act of his parents operating the first-aid tent -- Kinner also received powerful sibling support. His sisters who work in the medical field brought their children so Kinner could run alongside his nieces and nephews, who either matched his stride or peddled their bicycles alongside. While the brother that got him into ultra running was reluctantly stuck under quarantine in Colorado, they called each other and "virtually" ran together in a moment that Kinner said has already made for a great memory.