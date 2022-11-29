Casper man killed when bus strikes cars from earlier wreck in snowy conditions

A Capser man died Monday evening after a bus struck vehicles involved in an earlier crash on Interstate 25, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

The bus' driver, Timothy Hunter, 65, died after being taken to Converse County Memorial Hospital for care. Thirteen passengers were also taken to the hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.

The crash occurred in snowy conditions late Monday afternoon. Hunter was driving a 2009 Motor Coach bus south on Interstate 25 near Douglas when he came upon a prior crash that was blocking the road, the highway patrol reported.

The bus was unable to stop in time to avoid the vehicles in the road and struck them. The drivers of those vehicles were not hurt.

The highway patrol is investigating whether the bus was driving too fast for the icy conditions, causing the wreck.

Hunter, who was wearing a seat belt, is the 121st person to die on Wyoming roads so far this year.