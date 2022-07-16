Casper man looks to give recycled materials new life -- for free

Casper has a new option for curbside recycling, and it’s completely free.

On Wednesday afternoons, Miles Encino fires up his truck and heads out on his route, picking up batches of recycling from Community Can Recycling’s growing list of clients. Last week, there were 12 stops on his list.

“Then I have to go back and sort everything, and get it all where it needs to go,” Encino said.

Right now, he is only able to repurpose paper and cardboard at his Casper home. On Wednesday, he passed out a Community Can newsletter, printed on the recycled paper, to clients — thanking them for their support and letting them know the program can now accept all kinds of cardboard.

Besides paper and cardboard, Encino collects a long list of other recyclables including cans, type 1 and 2 plastics, metal, old appliances and electronics, bicycles, musical instruments and cases, car batteries and yarn.

The electronics he tries to refurbish if he can, and give away if he gets them working. Paper becomes new paper, cardboard becomes biodegradable packing material and plastics he hopes to eventually be able to make into plastic lumber he can sell to hobbyists and artisans looking for sustainable materials.

“Whatever we can do to keep stuff out of the landfill,” he said.

Encino, who has lived in Casper since he was 10, first dreamed up the idea of a self-funding recycling program when he was in high school.

“When I was little, I was really into repurposing stuff, breaking it down,” he said.

But the technology Encino plans to use to repurpose paper and plastic just wasn’t accessible back then, he said. Now, those machines are slightly more affordable, and he hopes that a combination of donors, investors and profits from his recycled materials can help him build his own arsenal.

“This has always been a capitalist venture to me,” Encino said. “The more money I make, the better my service can be to the citizenry.”

Recycling services are limited in Casper, primarily because the city has determined that curbside pickup is too expensive to justify in its budget. There is another privately-run pickup service, Recyclops, whose rates start at $12 per month for pickups every other week.

But Encino said you can’t know what happens after you put a bottle in a bin at the city’s depots, or have your recycling picked up by a company based outside the state (Recyclops bought a locally-operated company, Casper Curbside Recycling, in 2021).

“We have such an abundance of plastic in the world,” Encino said. “Recycled plastic is going to be everywhere, so we might as well just get a grip on it and do something with it that we want to do, and not just give it back to these major companies that just keep pumping out more.”

With Community Can, Encino wants people to be able to see the impact of recycling. And once he gets enough people on board, he said, he hopes to be able to produce enough repurposed material to open an online store to sell it. The profits, he said, would then go back to supporting the recycling service.

“It’s so hard for an individual to collect that material on their own,” Encino said. “It wouldn’t be worth it.”

The name for his service comes from its central idea — that together, a “community can” make a difference.

Encino has built his client list so far by canvassing Casper neighborhoods with door hangers advertising his services. Most of his route consists of homes in the Big Trees neighborhood, with some others in the Centennial Hills area.

Those interested in signing up or making a donation can go to community-can.com.