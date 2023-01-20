Casper man missing, may have fallen through ice at Edness Kimball State Park

A 60-year-old Casper man last known to be in the area of Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park went missing Thursday, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bruce Wayne Campbell told his friends and family that he was going for an afternoon walk through the park, an activity he frequently did, officials said in a statement. His cell phone records indicate that he was in the area, but it is now turned off.

Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious unattended vehicle at 4:20 p.m. They located the vehicle and a dog on a leash roaming nearby.

There wasn't anyone in the surrounding area, which led to a further search to identify the owner of the vehicle and dog.

A search and rescue mission was launched. The preliminary investigation found that Campbell was the owner of the vehicle and the dog.

The North Platte River in the park is mostly covered in ice, with layers of snow over the top. The river has exposed water in some areas, and the water is flowing quickly both in the those areas and underneath the ice.

Deputies observed a void in the ice with exposed water in the area of the river that Campbell's vehicle and dog were located, the sheriff's office says.

It is possible that Campbell fell through the ice into the river.

At this point, officials do not believe foul play is involved.

Wilkins State Park will be closed indefinitely to allow search and rescue efforts to continue. No volunteers are needed at this time.

"We greatly appreciate the support from our community, however it is crucial that those not involved in a first responder capacity avoid the area," the statement said.

An update will be provided to the public when the investigation is complete.

9 things to know about ice safety 1. Know what ice depth can hold your weight 2. Not all ice is the same 3. Never go alone 4. Know what to do if you fall through 5. Be prepared to utilize safety tools 6. Watch out for snow-covered ice 7. Don't run to the rescue 8. Ice is never completely safe 9. Know what to watch out for while on ice