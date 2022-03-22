Casper man sentenced to 12 years for child pornography possession

A Casper man is set to serve more than 12 years in prison for possessing "large amounts of child pornography," according to Wyoming's federal attorney.

Jeremiah Lincoln Current, 39, was arrested in September after a federal grand jury indictment on the charge. He was sentenced to 151 months in prison on March 8, court filings show, after pleading guilty to the charge in an agreement with prosecutors. According to the judgment, he will also be ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution.

Following that sentence, Current will be subject to a 10-year supervised release.

According to the indictment, he was found with two 200-gigabyte hard drives with explicit images depicting minors.

Court filings show that Current is now serving a sentence in El Paso County, Colorado. His prison sentence in this case is set to begin after he is released from there. The court recommended, according to a document filed earlier in March, that he be placed in the federal prison in Englewood, Colorado.

Conditions of his release include limited contact with minors, unannounced examinations of his computer and sex offender treatment. Any computer Current uses will have to be approved by a probation officer, court filings state, and he can only access the internet using approved filters. He must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives at the time.

