Casper man to serve five years in prison for fentanyl distribution

A Casper man was sentenced this month to five years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl in Wyoming.

Brandon Spence is set to complete three years of supervised release after the sentence. He was also ordered on March 7 to pay $500 in restitution and a $100 special assessment by U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal, court filings show.

The single felony charge of distribution can carry a sentence of up to 20 years and a fine as high as $1 million.

Federal court filings show Spence was charged on Sept. 20 for distributing the drug in February, and arrested on a warrant in Cheyenne four days later.

He initially pleaded not guilty to the charge at an October arraignment, but changed his plea in a hearing in December.

The court recommended Spence serve the sentence at a federal prison in Sheridan, Oregon; El Reno, Oklahoma or Phoenix. Freudenthal also recommended he complete a residential drug abuse program during his time.

