Casper man travels to Minneapolis to photograph George Floyd protests

New Casper father David Mercado headed straight from the airport with his camera gear to the protests and riots in Minneapolis that followed the police killing of George Floyd there a few days before.

An Uber driver let him out at a roadblock as close as she could after he asked her to take him to where everything was happening. He walked about a mile mostly through empty streets the evening of May 29 and began to wonder if he was in the right spot until he heard explosions and sirens and saw helicopters.

“And I said, 'You know what? That's where I have to go.'” he recalled.

Minneapolis was where Mercado, 35, decided he had to be to document the moment in photographs, following years of news stories about police brutality that made him more and more passionate about police reform. He felt sadness and anger and wanted to do more.

“So when this happened, I said, ‘You know what? I don't want to sit on the sidelines of this,’” he said. “I want to go over there, and I want to see people's faces; I want to feel their emotion; I want to feel the vibe of the crowd; I want to feel the tension in the air, and I want to see what's going on there, and I want to document it. I want to document it, and I don't I don't even just want to document it, I want to capture history.”