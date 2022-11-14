Casper man who won national beard contest now wants to start local facial hair club

A Casper resident took home first place in a national beard and mustache competition here on Saturday — and had so much fun that he wants to start a local beard club.

The National Beard and Moustache Championships took place this weekend at the Ford Wyoming Center. There were about 50 different competitive events in all.

Cory “Grizz” Stovall entered the 6-to-12 inch full beard natural category. As its name implies, the aim of that category is for each contestant to show off their beard as-is. They can’t use any styling aids, like gel or mousse.

He showed up Saturday show-ready, with a brushed and oiled his beard, clad in a blue button-down, waistcoat, cowboy hat and tag that identified him as contestant No. 24.

Even though the Ford Wyoming Center was also hosting Casper’s annual Booze & Bacon festival that day, Stovall had to keep his beard tidy. He didn’t eat and stuck to just drinking water.

He spent Saturday making friends and cheering on the other competitors.

“Everybody was just as friendly, whether they were there for the beer competition, whether they were there for the booze competition,” he said.

It was a long day; while the competition started at 10 a.m., Stovall’s category wouldn’t go before the judges until that evening.

“And then, the time comes,” Stovall said.

He was called backstage along with 11 other contestants in his category. To his surprise, six were from around Casper.

Stovall’s usually very comfortable going in front of crowds, he said. But Saturday was different.

“I am absolutely nervous as all-get-out, shaking from head to toe with anxiety and excitement,” he said.

The 12 stepped out the front of the stage. Suddenly, Stovall found himself staring at a huge crowd, a panel of judges and a camera.

Each competitor was given the chance to introduce himself.

Stovall took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the event, and all the new friends he’d made.

He’d never competed in a facial hair competition before, and was shocked to discover “how just family-like this group of people is,” he said.

One by one, the contestants were asked to walk in front of the judges again so the panel could get a closer look at their beards. Competitors were judged on things like the neatness and symmetry of their facial hair, according to the contest’s website.

After what felt like forever, the panel asked their top three picks to step forward: Nos. 24, 64 and 105.

“Scorers had to go back multiple times — this was a tough category,” the announcer said.

They called out the third-place winner: No. 105.

Suddenly it was down to the final two: Stovall and competitor 64.

But before they even named Stovall as first place, No. 64 turned to him and patted him on the back.

“‘Well, I know it ain’t me,’” Stovall remembers him saying. “’It’s you, brother.’”

(A recording of the event can be viewed at twitch.tv/beardteamusa.)

Now that Stovall’s brought home a win for Casper, he wants to start local a beard club.

The goal is to send a group of people to represent the city at the next championships, he said — and to embrace other area facial hair enthusiasts to the way the national community embraced him.