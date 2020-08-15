Casper may require licenses, permits for massage businesses

“(The ordinance) is going to allow law enforcement and the city itself to not licensure those businesses that are not legitimate …. And keep them out of our community,” Freel.

Traci Aguilar, who owns Peak Performance Massage Therapy in Casper, told the council Tuesday night that this reputation puts a blight on the entire profession. Aguilar said requiring permits and licenses for massage therapists would help separate the legitimate businesses.

The language of the proposed law introduces a number of new requirements for massage businesses. First, any business advertising massage of any kind will need to be certified with the city.

All employees performing massage will also need to be certified to do so, and background checks will be performed. City Attorney John Henley said the Casper Police Department will conduct those checks and facilitate training for practitioners needing certification.

The ordinance also limits the hours massage businesses are able to operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and requires facility and hygiene inspections by the fire department and the county health department.

Anna Kinder, the director of the county health department, was present for the meeting and offered her support for the idea. Kinder’s background is in occupational therapy.