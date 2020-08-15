Casper may require licenses, permits for massage parlors

Casper City Council is hoping to address a long-held community concern by regulating massage therapists in the city.
The council discussed the proposition during a Tuesday night work session.
Mayor Steve Freel told the rest of the council that massage therapists in the community had approached the city looking for more stringent regulations — to separate legitimate businesses from potentially illicit operations.
The issue comes down to an apparently open secret in Casper, which is that some of the city’s massage parlors are fronts for illegal activity, like prostitution and human trafficking, according to Freel, who is a former assistant Casper police chief.
Freel said there are three locations in Casper he’s aware of that “are not legitimate massage therapy businesses, they are for entertainment purposes only … to say there’s not a problem, there is.”
He said the police department was aware of these businesses, but proving criminal activity is difficult. He said regulating the industry would also help law enforcement. He referenced Casper’s former Tokyo Massage, which in 2009 saw four employees charged with prostitution-related offenses.
“(The ordinance) is going to allow law enforcement and the city itself to not licensure those businesses that are not legitimate …. And keep them out of our community,” Freel.
Traci Aguilar, who owns Peak Performance Massage Therapy in Casper, told the council Tuesday night that this reputation puts a blight on the entire profession. Aguilar said requiring permits and licenses for massage therapists would help separate the legitimate businesses.
The language of the proposed law introduces a number of new requirements for massage parlors. First, any business advertising massage of any kind will need to be certified with the city.
All employees performing massage will also need to be certified to do so, and background checks will be performed. City Attorney John Henley said the Casper Police Department will conduct those checks and facilitate training for practitioners needing certification.
The ordinance also limits the hours massage parlors are able to operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and requires facility and hygiene inspections by the fire department and the county health department.
Anna Kinder, the director of the county health department, was present for the meeting and offered her support for the idea. Kinder’s background is in occupational therapy.
“I am registered nationally and licensed in the state of Wyoming,” she said, adding it could work the same for massage therapists. She said there is interest at the state level to require certifications for massage therapists. Currently, Wyoming is among four states in the U.S. without a state licensure requirement for massage therapists, according to the American Massage Therapy Association.
Freel said the ordinance language has been adopted from a similar ordinance in Cheyenne. Natrona County Attorney Eric Nelson said the goal would be to adopt the regulations countywide, which is also the case in Laramie County, so unlicensed businesses don’t just relocate to one of Casper’s neighboring municipalities.
That would require municipal leaders in those communities to vote on a similar proposal, Nelson said.
Councilman Steve Cathey agreed with Nelson, and said he felt it was important to gauge interest of those communities before moving ahead with the Casper-specific ordinance.
“We’re in agreement with (the ordinance,) but we don’t need to cause problems and issues with our surrounding community as well,” Cathey said.
The council ultimately voted Tuesday to move the ordinance into the formal adoption process. Three members were absent for the meeting.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
