Casper mayor criticizes local restaurant for opening indoor dining room despite health orders

A Casper restaurant received the scorn of City Council on Tuesday night after allowing patrons to eat indoors Monday afternoon despite health orders.
Casper Mayor Steve Freel denounced the action in remarks made at the end of the council’s regular Tuesday night meeting. The comments come as the community continues to debate what to keep closed during the coronavirus pandemic and how to enforce those rules.
Freel did not name the business during the meeting but confirmed it was Casper’s Yellowstone Garage in an interview Wednesday afternoon.
Yellowstone Garage posted on Facebook on Tuesday morning about the incident, wherein the business invited patrons inside to eat because of the rain.
“Yesterday we tried (outdoor seating) but rain forced us inside and people continued to show up and support us in amazing fashion. I simply could not turn people away. Yes, it did make a few folks very upset,” reads the post, signed by owner John Huff. “Everyone with the City of Casper and Natrona County health dept. have been exceptional to work with and I need to reciprocate in the interest of getting along over time.”
According to Facebook posts, the restaurant had planned to open Monday for outdoor seating only, which is now allowed under a local variance to the state-issued public health orders. When the rain came, patrons were asked inside.
Huff did not return a call for comment.
Recent posts on the Yellowstone Garage’s Facebook page indicate the business is only promoting outdoor seating.
Freel said the restaurant reached out to the city last Thursday, asking about the prospect of reopening. The mayor said at the council meeting that on Friday, once the state approved the local variance, he sat down with the business owner and explained they would be able to reopen their outdoor seating starting Monday, but inside dining would still be prohibited.
“Last night, they opened up, had tables outside and then the rain came,” Freel said Tuesday. “As soon as the rain showed up, they picked up everything and moved it inside.”
“No tickets have been written, nobody’s been taken to jail,” Freel said, adding that the city has been “very lenient” so far both in enforcing the public health orders and in relaxing restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic but that the city’s authority to reopen businesses, including dine-in restaurants, is subject to approval from the state.
Freel did say Wednesday afternoon Huff had since contacted the city to work the situation out.
“He called me Tuesday morning and asked how much trouble he was in,” Freel said.
Council discussed Tuesday night whether the action warranted the suspension of Yellowstone Garage’s liquor license but took no action on that conversation. Freel also said no citations were written after the incident.
The city has submitted a new request to the state to allow limited indoor dining in local restaurants. Local officials have said if approved, that new variance could be in effect as early as Friday.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
