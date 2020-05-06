Casper mayor criticizes local restaurant for opening indoor dining room despite health orders

Huff did not return a call for comment.

Recent posts on the Yellowstone Garage’s Facebook page indicate the business is only promoting outdoor seating.

Freel said the restaurant reached out to the city last Thursday, asking about the prospect of reopening. The mayor said at the council meeting that on Friday, once the state approved the local variance, he sat down with the business owner and explained they would be able to reopen their outdoor seating starting Monday, but inside dining would still be prohibited.

“Last night, they opened up, had tables outside and then the rain came,” Freel said Tuesday. “As soon as the rain showed up, they picked up everything and moved it inside.”

“No tickets have been written, nobody’s been taken to jail,” Freel said, adding that the city has been “very lenient” so far both in enforcing the public health orders and in relaxing restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic but that the city’s authority to reopen businesses, including dine-in restaurants, is subject to approval from the state.

Freel did say Wednesday afternoon Huff had since contacted the city to work the situation out.

“He called me Tuesday morning and asked how much trouble he was in,” Freel said.