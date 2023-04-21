When news broke Thursday that Casper’s new abortion clinic was finally opening, many people in the community flocked to social media to debate the controversial facility.

Casper Mayor Bruce Knell was no exception.

The clinic is expected to be the only facility in the state offering both surgical and medical abortions. Its opening was delayed for nearly a year after an arsonist last May broke into the facility and lit it on fire.

In the comments section of an Oil City News article about the clinic on Facebook, Knell wanted to make it clear he wasn't celebrating Wellspring's launch.

He pulled up Facebook's gif search and selected a graphic of something burning on the ground — a campfire, by the looks of it — and hit post, he said.

The gif was meant to represent hell fire, Knell said, adding the comment didn't have anything to do with last year's arson. He maintains he was not calling for violence against the clinic or abortion rights advocates.

But Knell doesn’t think he was out of line for expressing his opinion — or using such strong imagery, at that. (Oil City News indicated it has since deleted his comment in accordance with an internal policy.)

“l was doing what I feel is my duty as a Christian,” Knell said. "By killing babies, you're opening yourself up for a chance to go to hell. I don't think there's anything wrong with me saying that whatsoever."

Knell’s comment didn’t break any rules; the city council handbook doesn't say much about how councilors should conduct themselves outside the scope of the job.

But the handbook does, however, make it clear councilors must loyally uphold the interests of their constituents.

Could it be against the interests of Casper residents to express such strong views online, especially around an issue that precipitated violence in Casper just last year? Knell doesn't think so.

“I think it's loyalty to decisions and ordinances and resolutions that are made and passed by the council,” Knell said of the handbook, adding that he doesn’t think it's meant to limit his ability to express himself — especially for things he says on his personal Facebook account.

Even then, he's not sure his opinion is all that controversial.

"I can promise you in conservative Wyoming, there are more people who share my view," Knell said.

Wyoming residents hold a broad spectrum of views when it comes to abortion, according to an October University of Wyoming poll.

In the survey, 36% of respondents said they considered abortion a matter of personal choice, and another 36% said they felt abortion should be allowed in cases of rape, incest or when the pregnancy poses a danger to the life of the mother. About 19% of those surveyed said they support abortion when the reason for the procedure is clearly established. Only 7% said abortion should be banned in all cases.

In a Thursday statement, the abortion clinic's founder, Julie Burkhart, said she feared Knell's post would be construed as an invitation for more violence toward the clinic.

"That the Mayor of the very city in which our clinic was burned down would share such an incendiary and violent post, on the very day that we finally announced we’re open to patients, is extremely disappointing and disheartening," Burkhart said. "Anti-abortion violence is real and ongoing, and for the Mayor of Casper to trivialize that, let alone tacitly endorse it, is unconscionable."

Some Casper Facebook users defended Knell's post as justified, while others condemned it as unprofessional. Some just said they wished the mayor would tread more carefully.

“I understand that ideology,” Knell said, “but I don't think it's fair. I am a human being, I am a Christian, I am entitled to my personal opinions that are not necessarily the opinions of the city or the council.”

Still, Knell admitted, social media has changed the relationship between elected officials and their constituents. Officials have to worry about more pubic scrutiny, and more opportunities to be misunderstood or taken out of context.

And he acknowledges not every member of the public understands when he's speaking as Bruce Knell, Casper mayor, or Bruce Knell the citizen.

Sometimes that gives him pause over whether posting on social media is always worth it. But not this time.

“Before I clicked on the button, I said, ‘I'm gonna get backlash for this I know, but we've got to stand for what's right,’” he said.

Casper follows the “council-city manager” system of local government, where the mayor and vice mayor sit on city council and have no more voting power than other members. In this system, a lot of the administrative duties people usually associate with running a city are delegated to city staff. The main job of council members — including the mayor and vice mayor — is to set the city’s budget and vote on proposed measures. Because of that, the mayor and vice mayor aren’t directly elected by residents, but chosen by their follow councilors.

That’s in contrast to a “mayor-council” local government, often called the “strong mayor” system, where mayors are elected directly by residents and don’t sit on the council. In that form of government, mayors tend to wield the most power in the city.

During his time on council and as mayor, Knell’s been outspoken about the psychological toll of holding public elected office, especially due to the deluge of public criticism that often comes with it. He doesn’t plan to run for office again after his term ends in early 2025.