Casper mayor says leaders working on 'blueprint' to reopen city
Several storefronts in downtown Casper, seen Monday, remain open through the COVID-19 pandemic, with some adapting their policies to limit the number of customers in the store and some limiting their hours of operation.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The city of Casper has begun writing a “blueprint” for reopening businesses and other establishments in the community. 

Casper Mayor Steve Freel on Friday said a plan is in the works to “reopen businesses and expedite economic activity," as health orders designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus have forced many businesses to close.

He said local leaders were watching President Donald Trump’s discussions for a "timeline and manner" for lifting restrictions nationwide.

“As soon as the green light is given to us to start returning to some type of normal, we want to be ready,” Freel said in a press briefing Friday afternoon.

Freel said any efforts to lift restrictions in Casper would follow guidance to slow the spread of the virus but that he did not know what the decision-making process would look like.

Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist extended the current health orders through the end of April. Hailey Bloom, a spokesperson for the Natrona County Health Department, said it is unlikely life will return to normal as soon as those deadlines are expired.

Freel asked residents to submit their own ideas on how this process should be undertaken. He said the process should include “different points of view working together toward one common good.”

At the end of his remarks, he added that whatever feedback the city receives, the process to reopen economic activity will need to be a phased one.

“It will not be a flip of a switch,” he said.

To submit your ideas to the city, go to casperwy.gov.

