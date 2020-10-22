Casper mayor urges use of face masks, says no intention for city mandate

Casper Mayor Steve Freel urged residents Thursday to wear face masks in public spaces and gatherings and lamented the growing number of COVID-19 infections reported in the community.
The statements came during a press conference called by Freel to discuss the city's plans to combat the virus' spread.
Freel stressed that the city of Casper is not pursuing a local mask order or any restrictions beyond those imposed by the state's public health orders.
"If this continues to spiral out of control, that could be a discussion at a later time, but right now, even where our numbers are right now, there is no intention on behalf of the city to mandate masking," Freel said.
Instead, Freel compelled residents to act on their own. Freel's statement took on a sharper tone than normal for the mayor. He admonished residents who argue that wearing a face mask is an infringement on their rights.
"Is it my personal right to drink and drive and put someone else’s life at risk?” Freel rhetorically asked, adding that those who choose not to wear face coverings don't have a right to put others in danger, saying "their rights end when their choices harm others."
Cases surge
The press conference was the first held by the city regarding COVID-19 since May, when cases in the state were on a downward trajectory and the city and county's emergency operations center halted weekly press briefings. But in the last six weeks, COVID-19 has surged in Natrona County and statewide.
In the last month, Natrona County has added nearly 400 new cases. As of Wednesday, there were 300 active, confirmed cases of the virus in the county. Freel said the county is averaging 100 new reported cases daily. Statewide, cases have increased nearly 150% in the past 30 days.
The surge has stressed both the local health department and the Wyoming Medical Center.
The Wyoming Medical Center last week held a press conference announcing that it had come close to capacity and was seeing a surge in COVID-19 patients. The hospital activated its Code Orange Incident Command in response, and will likely remain in that position for several weeks, hospital officials have said. Health officials at that briefing urged residents to wear masks and social distance before the situation in the community truly became out of hand.
Freel in his Thursday address used the hospital capacity as a critical marker for how Casper is responding to the surge. When the hospital declared a Code Orange last Wednesday, it did so with 17 patients waiting in the emergency room solely because there was no room elsewhere in the hospital for them to go. The situation is evidence of how a COVID-19 surge can affect the city as whole, Freel said.
“The world does not stop because our emergency departments and hospitals are filled with sick people,” Freel said. “Medical emergencies other than COVID still happen.”
He said limiting transmission of the virus would help reduce the burden on the hospital and ensure those resources are available when needed. The hospital has already had to limit some of its services amid the surge. As Wyoming’s largest hospital, Wyoming Medical Center typically accepts a great deal of transfers from other communities. But now it is only accepting emergent patients from outside of Natrona County.
Covid-related hospitalizations through the month of October have also outpaced any previous numbers, with more than 80 people hospitalized statewide Thursday. A month ago, 23 people were hospitalized. Virus-related deaths have also exceeded any prior benchmarks this month, with 18 of the state's 68 COVID-19 deaths recorded in October alone.
Rights and responsibilities
Beyond concerns for the hospital, Freel also touched on private businesses, particularly those that have already instituted mask requirements. Chain retailers including Walmart, Albertson's, Target, and a handful of others have imposed mask requirements at all of their stores in the U.S. Freel said that while this was a corporate decision, it is the local employees of those businesses that bear the brunt of disgruntled customers who disagree with the protocol.
“Businesses do have the right to not allow you into their store … if you choose not the follow their requested guidelines," Freel said.
Freel ended his remarks by reiterating that the city has no desire to impose a local mask requirement, but said it would be the responsibility of residents to change their own behaviors to bring the county's COVID-19 numbers back down.
Freel's address comes two days after the Laramie County Board of Health moved to enact a local face mask mandate.
Board president Tim Thorson told the Star-Tribune at the time the mandate would hopefully prevent local health systems from being overwhelmed, particularly contact tracers.
The Casper-Natrona County Health Department has said several times that contact tracing takes a large amount of time and staff power. The department hired a handful of additional contact tracers over the summer, using CARES Act money. Department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said there have been some difficulties in getting close contacts of positive cases to return phone calls from contact tracers.
The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce, too, has issued a statement asking business owners to make masks mandatory in their stores.
“Right now, our community is hurting," the statement reads. "Our community needs our help. We’ve become complacent, relying on ‘People will do the right thing’. We’ve watched social distancing shrink from 6 feet to 3 feet then shoulder to shoulder. The result ... our numbers continue to spike.”
The statement, issued Wednesday afternoon, goes on to ask businesses to require masks of both their employees and customers, and to wear masks in public settings outside of their facilities.
The pleas echo those from state leadership as well.
Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist held a press briefing Wednesday in which they urged residents to practice “personal responsibility” and wear face masks, social distance and stay home from work when sick.
Gordon did not suggest any additional state-issued public health restrictions were planned, but said he would support local orders “as they seem appropriate.”\
