Casper mayor urges use of face masks, says no intention for city mandate

Casper Mayor Steve Freel urged residents Thursday to wear face masks in public spaces and gatherings and lamented the growing number of COVID-19 infections reported in the community.

The statements came during a press conference called by Freel to discuss the city's plans to combat the virus' spread.

Freel stressed that the city of Casper is not pursuing a local mask order or any restrictions beyond those imposed by the state's public health orders.

"If this continues to spiral out of control, that could be a discussion at a later time, but right now, even where our numbers are right now, there is no intention on behalf of the city to mandate masking," Freel said.

Instead, Freel compelled residents to act on their own. Freel's statement took on a sharper tone than normal for the mayor. He admonished residents who argue that wearing a face mask is an infringement on their rights.

"Is it my personal right to drink and drive and put someone else’s life at risk?” Freel rhetorically asked, adding that those who choose not to wear face coverings don't have a right to put others in danger, saying "their rights end when their choices harm others."

Cases surge