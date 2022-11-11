Casper middle schoolers honor veterans

"Larry Cage, Marines. Bernie Foster, Navy. Mark Yeager, Army. Moira Russell, Air Force."

As veterans walked into the commons in the CY Middle School in Casper after hearing their name called, they were each met with applause from the students and crowd. They filed into seats lined up in front of the stage, where the band sat. To the right of the seats was the orchestra. To the left, the choir sat on benches against the walls. Every student who performed was dressed in a neat black outfit.

Other students, not in a musical group, helped direct the event with teachers and staff.

Before the veterans sat down, Sen. John Barrasso gave each of them a "challenge coin ... which is a sign of honor, and recognition and respect," as he would explain in his remarks during the celebration. The coins say "Wyoming" on them, with the cowboy and the bucking bronco with Steamboat.

This was the school's Veterans Day celebration. Since the beginning of the academic year, students had been rehearsing and practicing for this very day. Many of them had family or friends, or even teachers, who they would be playing or singing for.

The band played "The Star-Spangled Banner," everyone stood to recited the Pledge of Allegiance, students read poems between songs, the orchestra played "America." The working pieces of the celebration were moving carefully in tandem, and it was obvious that the order of everything was intentional.

In the audience, phones were raised to record the performances. The choir sang an arrangement by Lloyd Larson called "A Tribute to the Armed Services" during which every branch of the military was asked to stand when the arrangement focused on their branch's theme song.

Barrasso called veterans "America's greatest heroes" in his speech. The crowd clapped enthusiastically. He commended everyone who served for following the Cowboy Code.

"Every Veterans Day I think of my dad -- World War II veteran, Battle of the Bulge. One of these guys signed up three days after Pearl Harbor and didn't come home 'til the war was over," he said. "I travel with his dog tags from World War II." He pulled the tags out of his pants pocket.

"And every day I think of the messages that he told me when I was a little kid, when I was your age. He would always say to me, 'John, you should thank God everyday because you live in America. You don't know how fortunate and blessed you are.'"

The celebration concluded after the choir sang, and then it was back to school as normal for the students. Their practice had paid off, but they still had classes to attend.

For the veterans, however, the chance to be with other people who served, whether in the same branch or different ones, was no small thing.

Richard Martin is a veteran who served twice in Vietnam in the 1960s and '70s as a captain in the Marine Corps. He has been substitute teaching at the middle school for 16 years, since he moved to Wyoming.

"I'm here almost everyday, anyway," he said. "But I make a point of always coming here, and I've invited several of the people that show up nowadays -- veterans --, because they do put on a good presentation, and it's, I think, heartfelt.

"Soon, anyway, I should start seeing some of them (his students) coming back as veterans."

As older generations looked to younger people, ready to give them the responsibility of fighting for freedom, the students were feeling the effects of their parents and/or grandparents being veterans. This was their chance to honor the legacy that they had left behind.

Audrey Milmont, an eighth grader, plays clarinet in the band. She performed on Friday and also recited a poem. Her great-grandfather fought in the Army in World War II and, on Omaha Beach, was blinded.

"But he survived," she said. "He died in 2012, so I was able to meet him, and he was just an awesome person, and he did a lot of things for blind people, and he helped a lot of people in the war. He's one of my role models.

"I definitely feel his presence, and other family members who served, when I do this stuff."