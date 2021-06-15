Casper Mountain field day to teach landowners about forests and fire

As a dry, hot summer begins, Casper Mountain landowners will have a chance on Friday to learn how to keep the forest healthy and resilient.

The Wyoming State Forestry Division and the University of Wyoming Extension are set to hold a field day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday to educate landowners on how best to protect the mountain from disaster.

The fire season is starting early this year, according to state officials. Predictions place Wyoming at an average-to-high fire risk through June and mid-July, and above-average risk in late July and August.

“This event is put together so we can help develop a much more resilient and fire-prepared forest on Casper Mountain,” said UW Extension Horticulture Educator Donna Hoffman, “because it has been so prone to forest fires in high drought summers, and it looks like we are heading into one of those.”

The event will cover tree species selection, attracting wildlife and fire mitigation efforts, according to forester Brian Anderson of the Forestry Division.

Landowners will also be educated on potential health risks that come with poor forest resiliency and fire risk.