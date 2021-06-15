Casper Mountain field day to teach landowners about forests and fire

As a dry, hot summer begins, Casper Mountain landowners will have a chance on Friday to learn how to keep the forest healthy and resilient.
The Wyoming State Forestry Division and the University of Wyoming Extension are set to hold a field day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday to educate landowners on how best to protect the mountain from disaster.
The fire season is starting early this year, according to state officials. Predictions place Wyoming at an average-to-high fire risk through June and mid-July, and above-average risk in late July and August.
“This event is put together so we can help develop a much more resilient and fire-prepared forest on Casper Mountain,” said UW Extension Horticulture Educator Donna Hoffman, “because it has been so prone to forest fires in high drought summers, and it looks like we are heading into one of those.”
The event will cover tree species selection, attracting wildlife and fire mitigation efforts, according to forester Brian Anderson of the Forestry Division.
Landowners will also be educated on potential health risks that come with poor forest resiliency and fire risk.
“We want to encourage ... proper species selection and proper planting when trees are put in, so they have a good start and encourage diversity in the forest,” Hoffman said, “so we don’t have a stand of all the same age and all of the same species of trees in the forest, so we are also pest or disease resilient.”
Registration for the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Friday at the Casper Mountain Trails Center. Fifty-minute sessions will teach landowners about tree planting and selection, forest health issues, improving wildlife habitats and an overview of Casper Mountain wildfire mitigation in the last 20 years.
“One of the best things about meetings like this is that landowners get together to collaborate and network,” said Hoffman. “They may find partners they can rely on in times when they need each other.”
Experts will include the Forestry Division’s forest health program manager Harrison Brooks, Wyoming Game and Fish Department terrestrial habitat biologist Willow Bish, and John Farrell and Craig Carlsen of the Natrona County Firewise program.
Landowners interested in attending can RSVP by Wednesday by calling Lisa Ogden at the Natrona County Conservation District at (307) 261-5436.