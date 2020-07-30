You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper Mountain hikers encounter unaggressive mountain lion in Rotary Park
View Comments

Casper Mountain hikers encounter unaggressive mountain lion in Rotary Park

{{featured_button_text}}
Mountain Lion

A collared female mountain lion is photographed via a camera trap as part of a study of the big cats in Yellowstone National Park. Hikers encountered a mountain lion on Casper Mountain Wednesday.

 National Park Service

A pair of hikers Wednesday came face-to-face with a mountain lion at Casper Mountain's Rotary Park, according to Natrona County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Taylor Courtney.

Courtney said the mountain lion was not aggressive and eventually walked away from the hikers. 

The hikers encountered the animal on an upper trail in the park, Courtney said. Afterward, the county parks department and Wyoming Game and Fish were notified. 

Courtney said the occasional mountain lion sighting is not unusual. 

Wyoming Game and Fish asks that anyone who encounters a mountain lion on the mountain call their Casper office at 307-473-3400.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government Reporter

Morgan Hughes primarily covers local government. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News