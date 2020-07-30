Casper Mountain hikers encounter unaggressive mountain lion in Rotary Park

A pair of hikers Wednesday came face-to-face with a mountain lion at Casper Mountain's Rotary Park, according to Natrona County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Taylor Courtney.
Courtney said the mountain lion was not aggressive and eventually walked away from the hikers.
The hikers encountered the animal on an upper trail in the park, Courtney said. Afterward, the county parks department and Wyoming Game and Fish were notified.
Courtney said the occasional mountain lion sighting is not unusual.
Wyoming Game and Fish asks that anyone who encounters a mountain lion on the mountain call their Casper office at 307-473-3400.
