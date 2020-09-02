Casper Mountain Trails Center to be torn down, replaced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Casper Mountain Trails Center will be torn down and replaced, Natrona County Commissioners decided at a Tuesday work session.

The building will be demolished at the end of September, interim Parks Director Mike Haigler said Wednesday. He said a new building will be finished by the 2021-22 season, but in the meantime the county has purchased a roughly 1,600 square-foot modular cabin to serve as a temporary venue.

The temporary structure will cost $65,000, and County Attorney Eric Nelson said it could be used elsewhere once the permanent replacement is finished.

The trails center was built in 2002, completing a goal of the Casper Nordic Club. At first, it wasn’t much more than a place to warm yourself and use the facilities, Haigler said. But then “it kind of grew into an expanded vision.”

At its peak, it became a venue for weddings, funerals and nonprofit business outings. Sitting at the base of Casper Mountain’s Nordic trail system and biathlon course, it’s become a year-round hub for athletes as well.

The building was a kit from Real Log Homes, paid for by private user groups with assistance from the city and county. The city also owns the land, with the county responsible for maintenance under a lease agreement.