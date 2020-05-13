Casper movie theaters won't reopen Friday, despite state's loosened restrictions

Nicolaysen Art Museum executive director Ann Ruble said the easing of restrictions could allow the Casper art museum to hold its summer camps and education classes, which usually have about 15 or fewer participants.

“And then that would also mean that we could open our galleries because it’s 25 or less,” she said. “So I am incredibly hopeful.”

Sean Peverly, owner of Metro Coffee, said Wednesday afternoon he hadn't yet seen the latest from the state and was still trying to decide when to reopen the Metro dining room to the public.

"Basically one step at a time for us right now," said Peverly, whose coffee shop also hosts small concerts.

The Casper Events Center plans to find out more about what events will be possible following state and county regulations, general manager Brad Murphy stated.

The venue may be able to hold some events planned for the end of June.

“Obviously, there are no certainties here at all, but it does sound like they are easing some restrictions for us,” he said. “So we are definitely going to investigate that in the near future."

After watching the governor’s press conference Wednesday, he feels things are moving in the right direction.

“I think for us it's a glimmer of hope, you know, it's a glimmer of hope,” Murphy said.

Elysia Conner Star-Tribune reporter Elysia Conner covers arts, culture and the Casper community.