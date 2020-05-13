Casper movie theaters won't reopen Friday, despite state's loosened restrictions

Wyoming movie theaters will be able to reopen Friday under loosened coronavirus restrictions announced Wednesday by Gov. Mark Gordon.
In Casper, however, theaters will not be reopening just yet.
Randy Pryde, one of the owners of Movie Palace Investments, also known as WyoMovies, said Casper’s theaters wouldn’t be able to reopen until they were allowed at least 50 percent capacity in the venues. The 25-person cap that takes effect Friday wouldn’t allow enough people to be worth the cost, Pryde said.
“We would not be able to make any money doing that,” he said.
He said the 50 percent capacity allowance, however, would be “the magic number” for the company, which owns all of Casper’s movie theaters, as well as theaters in Cheyenne, Laramie, Green River and Rock Springs.
He pointed hopefully to Montana, which will begin allowing movie theaters to open at 50 percent capacity this month. Pryde said his hope is the same will be done in Wyoming by June.
With movie studios delaying their release schedules, fellow WyoMovies owner Craig Hosey said the first new release is tentatively slated for mid-July. Big summer releases have been pushed back into winter or even next year.
“So studios invest hundreds of millions of dollars these pictures, and if the whole country is not open for theaters, they probably won't release any pictures,” Hosey explained. “They’ll wait till all the theaters open up and then they'll release the pictures nationwide.”
While theaters can screen old movies, the grosses for drive-ins and theaters around the country currently doing so are low, he added.
“So we may open a week or two early with older product, some classic films just to get the crew ramped back up and get the supplies back in the stores.”
The WyoMovies owners are currently working on safety features for when the theaters do reopen, including touchless faucets.
“That's kind of the mindset we're at right now as far as basing our ability to serve our customers with as little contact as possible,” Hosey said.
The theaters expect they'll have to continue to reduce occupancy with spaced seating to maintain social distance.
“We're going to make sure that people are safe and even though the state says we can open, there's certain criteria that we're not able to meet at this time,” he said. “So we're holding off and we’re going to make sure it's perfectly safe when we do.”
Other venues
Nicolaysen Art Museum executive director Ann Ruble said the easing of restrictions could allow the Casper art museum to hold its summer camps and education classes, which usually have about 15 or fewer participants.
“And then that would also mean that we could open our galleries because it’s 25 or less,” she said. “So I am incredibly hopeful.”
Sean Peverly, owner of Metro Coffee, said Wednesday afternoon he hadn't yet seen the latest from the state and was still trying to decide when to reopen the Metro dining room to the public.
"Basically one step at a time for us right now," said Peverly, whose coffee shop also hosts small concerts.
The Casper Events Center plans to find out more about what events will be possible following state and county regulations, general manager Brad Murphy stated.
The venue may be able to hold some events planned for the end of June.
“Obviously, there are no certainties here at all, but it does sound like they are easing some restrictions for us,” he said. “So we are definitely going to investigate that in the near future."
After watching the governor’s press conference Wednesday, he feels things are moving in the right direction.
“I think for us it's a glimmer of hope, you know, it's a glimmer of hope,” Murphy said.
