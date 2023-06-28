In Washington Park in Casper there are a couple swing sets, some pickleball and tennis courts, several picnic tables, usually a lot of families with kids and a large, tan structure that sort of looks like a seashell with an open front, and on Tuesday and Thursday nights, in the structure – appropriately named the bandshell – there are 60-some musicians.

This is the Casper Municipal Band, a band that has been playing for around 130 years, a thread in the city’s cultural fabric, a group of local musicians who play for free for the community during the summer.

And what a summer night to be making music. Clear, blue skies with only streaks of translucent clouds, a gentle breeze and a temperature neither too warm nor too cold.

Every musician must audition for the band. They do get paid for their participation, and they must commit to practices from mid-May to the beginning of August (though it fluctuates, as people are traveling or on vacation), before they get back to their “busy other lives,” Brent Rose, the band’s director, said.

Rose stands at the helm in a blue shirt and taupe shorts. During the school year, he is the band director at Kelly Walsh High School, too.

With this role, he leads a more diverse group, both in age and background.

“We have kids that are college music majors playing in the group. We have doctors playing in the group, we have some lawyers and judges playing the group,” Rose told the Star-Tribune before practice started. “We have people who are working retail in town; nurses and many retired people that are playing in the group, people that work at the college.

“(It) is a wonderful thing about music. You know, you don’t you don’t see a softball team often with 80 year olds and 16 year olds playing together.”

Among the musicians who filed into the band shell for practice, there did seem to be a sort of camaraderie, a shared togetherness created by common interests: music and the desire to play it.

“I just enjoy playing music, whatever I can play. I just enjoy playing,” said Jeremy Houck, who has been a member of the band almost as long as he’s lived in Casper, for 17 or 18 years. His “day job” is teaching music at an elementary school.

His summer job is playing the trumpet.

Same for Melinda Suesedo, whose father, Roger Fenner, led the band for 34 years before Rose. She’s been playing French horn in the band since she was 15 or 16.

“It’s a way to continue playing your instrument and being active still in the community,” she said. “And it definitely was, you know, great memories as a kid, coming here, watching the band play and playing in the park.”

To hear the band before practice starts is misleading. The tuning of the instruments makes no discernible sound to the ear or to the brain. Just discordance, everyone doing their own thing. Noise.

And then Rose stands up and, after introductory remarks – hope everyone’s summer is going well, I missed you guys on my vacation last week, we have some new members joining us – lifts his baton.

And then there’s music. Jaunty patriotic tunes, reflective songs, familiar, bouncy melodies, noise that harmonizes together instead of fighting against itself.

The whole park stops to listen.