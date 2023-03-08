Wanted: one wall, outdoors, unpainted, big enough for a mural.

The Casper Mural Project is looking for a “perfect wall” for its 2023 mural. So far, the project has facilitated the painting several walls in the city: the James Reeb mural, the “Better Together” mural along the side of the Atrium Plaza, the artwork showcasing Native American women in the alleyway beside The Cadillac Cowgirl, the “Where Wander Meets Wonder” mural.

In a press release, the project asked that any businesses interested in offering a wall could apply online via a Google Forms submission by March 20. The press release also said that there will be three themes to choose from: youth mental health, outdoor recreation or Hispanic culture, although the form does offer an open space for other ideas.

The project “partners with the wall owner and assists every step of the way from executing a call for professional artists, to final design selection and painting coordination.”

“We are hard at work getting ready for our next mural project,” said Alisha Bynum, board president of Casper Mural Project, in the press release. “This is an incredible way to bring stunning works of art to our community and we’d love to connect with business owners interested in having a mural added to their building so we can find the right space for our mural.”

The Casper Mural Project is a nonprofit associated with The Table, a spiritual community in Casper that hosts gatherings and meals.