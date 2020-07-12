Casper Mural Project's latest piece to highlight essential workers, community

The artist used a complimentary color scheme of reds and greens to contrast with the warm yellows and oranges with blues in the Reeb mural.

“And I thought the typography kind of had that nice, like almost a little bit of a Western feel,” he said. “It kind of reminds me of the Lou Taubert's mural that’s on the top of the building. So I thought that had a nice cohesion with what has already been established downtown.”

The nonprofit earlier this year planned to start fundraising and organizing four downtown murals they’d hoped would be completed this summer, Elmore said. Then the pandemic hit Wyoming in March, and the group had to postpone the plans to next summer. They invite property owners to contact the organization if they’re interested in a mural on their building, he continued.

But the nonprofit team still wanted to do something this summer and continued to meet virtually. Amid closures and isolation, an idea sparked for a mural in honor of essential workers and to highlight the community, because people have longed for connection to friends, family and others, Elmore said.

“...COVID was pretty much splitting everybody apart and making it so that we couldn't be together, and we were just yearning to be together.”