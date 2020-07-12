Casper Mural Project's latest piece to highlight essential workers, community

About 5,000 bricks await names to be emblazoned on a downtown Casper building to honor local essential workers and highlight the community with a mural that proclaims: “Better Together.”
The Casper Mural Project plans the “Better Together Mural” to span the Atrium Plaza’s west wall with local names on bricks available for purchase as a fundraiser to help the new nonprofit establish itself and commission four downtown murals, vice president Tony Elmore said.
With murals, what were once blank walls become beautiful works of art that draw people and create foot traffic along with economic and mental health benefits, he said. The upcoming mural, for instance, will draw the potentially 5,000 people whose names are painted on the wall along with others who appreciate public art.
“It allows artists to be contributors of their community, which they can then take a little bit of ownership and have their artwork shared within public spaces. It allows visitors and the community to see what the community values in terms of their stories and culture.”
People can buy bricks to feature their name or someone else's for $20 each through the Casper Mural Project website. There’s a spot on the form to indicate an essential worker, who’ll be honored with a star painted next to their name.
Those who’d like to recognize an essential worker but may not be able afford a brick can nominate the name for a brick provided by donors by filling out a nomination form with a description of the person’s work during the shutdown.
“We welcome and encourage people of the community to nominate these individuals that you saw who were working really hard to keep things moving,” Elmore said.
People can buy one or multiple individual bricks, and donations of $500 or more will receive the equivalent in bricks and be featured on a metal plaque with the story of the mural. Any bricks not used by those donors or their companies or organizations may be donated for the nominated essential workers, Elmore explained.
Deadlines are midnight July 31 for the "Wall Sponsor" donations and midnight Aug. 9 to purchase individual bricks, according to the Casper Mural Project website.
Elmore, who last year created the “James Reeb Memorial Mural” downtown, donated his time to design the mural. He plans to begin painting Aug. 15 with the Casper Mural Project board and committee members and estimates the project will take two or three days.
The artist used a complimentary color scheme of reds and greens to contrast with the warm yellows and oranges with blues in the Reeb mural.
“And I thought the typography kind of had that nice, like almost a little bit of a Western feel,” he said. “It kind of reminds me of the Lou Taubert's mural that’s on the top of the building. So I thought that had a nice cohesion with what has already been established downtown.”
The nonprofit earlier this year planned to start fundraising and organizing four downtown murals they’d hoped would be completed this summer, Elmore said. Then the pandemic hit Wyoming in March, and the group had to postpone the plans to next summer. They invite property owners to contact the organization if they’re interested in a mural on their building, he continued.
But the nonprofit team still wanted to do something this summer and continued to meet virtually. Amid closures and isolation, an idea sparked for a mural in honor of essential workers and to highlight the community, because people have longed for connection to friends, family and others, Elmore said.
“...COVID was pretty much splitting everybody apart and making it so that we couldn't be together, and we were just yearning to be together.”
The idea evolved into the “Better Together Mural."
The phrase is a reminder, "that when we work together as a team, we often can achieve more and conquer anything," Elmore said. "So we wanted to have that as reminder to the community on a daily basis and for the visitors that pass by."
