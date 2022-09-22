Casper names new fire chief

Casper has a new fire chief. And it's the same person who's held the interim role since May.

The city on Thursday announced Jacob Black, a 21-year veteran, is taking over as chief. Black has been serving as interim chief since May.

“Serving the community of Casper has always been an honor and privilege, so the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization as its fire chief is truly the blessing of a lifetime,” Black said in a statement. “Our organization is filled with some of the hardest working, most professional people in the industry, and we have an outstanding support system from the city organization and our community.”

Black joined the fire department in 2001. He's served as a firefighter, fire engineer, community risk reduction officer, company officer and battalion chief.

He took over as interim chief after Thomas Solberg retired.

A press conference to formally introduce Black is set for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Council Meeting Room in City Hall. The public is invited to attend.