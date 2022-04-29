Casper native provides window into NASA's space exploration

On Feb. 18, 2021, NASA’s Perseverance rover entered Mars’ atmosphere.

The six-wheeled, one-ton robot was sent to collect rock and soil samples from the planet’s surface, and look for signs of ancient life. A small helicopter, Ingenuity, was attached underneath.

It’d be the first time a rover landed on Mars since Curiosity in 2012.

A roomful of scientists donning blue shirts and headsets watched as Perseverance barreled closer and closer toward the Red Planet.

Finally, touchdown. Everyone flew out of their seats.

Amid a background of applause, fist bumps and excited chatter, Raquel Villanueva had one question for NASA's then-administrator, Steve Jurczyk.

“How does it feel to have another rover on Mars?”

A Casper native, Villanueva works as a video producer and commentator for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles. She hosted the public broadcast of Perseverance’s landing — helping to guide viewers through the final leg of the rover’s voyage, and interviewing scientists about their work. The YouTube video of the landing has been watched more than a half million times.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Villanueva couldn’t be in Mission Control with the rest of the team. She reported from a separate part of the building.

But she was close enough to hear them cheering.

“You can just feel everything that they're going through — the nerves, the excitement,” she said. “This is years of work for them culminating in this very moment.”

At the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, scientists build things like space rovers, orbiters, satellites and telescopes. It’s owned by NASA, and overseen by the California Institute of Technology.

Villanueva’s job is to help share the lab’s projects with the public. Her work airs on the lab’s social media accounts, and occasionally on NASA’s television channel, NASA TV.

She narrates educational videos, records interviews with scientists and hosts live Q&A events — her favorite.

“It’s gratification in real time, that you know someone's question is being answered,” she said. “It's like, ‘Are we inspiring someone right now?’”

What happens at the Jet Propulsion Lab can be hard to explain, to state the obvious. The scientists Villanueva interviews are often good communicators, she said — they have enough experience to talk about their work in words anyone can understand.

But a little guidance always helps. That’s where Villanueva comes in.

“I like to think of myself as a facilitator who is not afraid to say, 'Can you tell me more about that? What does that mean?'” she said.

Villanueva’s always had a soft spot for space and science fiction — Ray Bradbury’s “The Martian Chronicles” was one of her favorite books as a kid, she said.

She took part in theater while a student at Kelly Walsh High School — which, looking back, was where she got her passion for storytelling, she said.

And she loved to learn. She took classes of all kinds, psychology, chemistry, you name it.

“I couldn't settle on just one topic,” she said.

But she never saw herself working for NASA.

After graduating from college, she went into journalism. (Even back then, she'd sneak in stories about science and space when she could, she said.)

One day, a friend told her about NASA Social, a program that gives fans special access to NASA-related events — sometimes through social media, sometimes in person. She applied, eventually attending the Falcon Heavy rocket launch in Florida in 2013.

"I felt in that moment, this is what I want to do," she said.

She switched over to her current job in 2019.

Space exploration isn't just for scientists and engineers, Villanueva said. If you're passionate, there's room for you.

“You just need everyone from all different backgrounds,” she said.

She said embracing that diversity has been a highlight of her work.

In September 2020, she hosted a special episode of NASA Science Live for Hispanic Heritage Month.

For Villanueva, who is Bolivian, bringing visibility to the accomplishments of Hispanic scientists has been especially meaningful, she said.

She’s also conducted interviews for NASA’s Spanish-language social media.

“There's nothing like hearing someone explain something in your native language to really fully grasp what it's about,” she said.

Regardless of language, setting and subject matter, Villenueva said the people she meets always find common ground. Call it Ingenuity, Perseverance or Curiosity — it's the love of space that brings them together.

