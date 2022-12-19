Casper native Tom Browning, who pitched perfect game for Cincinnati, dies at 62

Tom Browning, who was born in Casper and went on to have a 12-year career as a starting pitcher with the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals, died Monday at his home in Union, Kentucky.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, Browning, 62, was found unresponsive on his couch.

Browning was drafted by the Reds in the ninth round of the 1982 draft. He made his major league debut in 1985, going 20-9 with a 3.55 ERA and finishing second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting. That year he also finished sixth in the NL CY Young voting.

Browning's career highlight came on Sept. 16, 1988 when he pitched a perfect game -- just the 12th in MLB history at the time and the first since 1965 -- in a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“The entire Reds family is stunned and deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tom Browning,” the Reds said in a statement. “We join Reds Country in mourning the loss of one our all-time greats, who created so many memories and magical moments for us all. Our deepest condolences to Tom’s family during this difficult time.”

In 1990, the left-hander won Game 3 of the World Series to help the Reds sweep the Oakland Athletics to win the world championship. Browning also was selected to the 1991 All-Star game and in 2006 was selected to the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame.

He went 123-88 in 11 seasons (1984-94) with the Reds before pitching two games for the Royals in 1985. Browning was 123-90 with a 3.94 ERA for his career and finished with 1,000 strikeouts.