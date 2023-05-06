Looking at the Wyoming Department of Health’s opioid overdose death map, Casper stands out.

A deep yellow colors the center of a jawbreaker-like circle, reflecting the severe toll that opioid addiction took on the city from 2009 - 2018.

Now, settlement money from national lawsuits has begun to filter into Casper to address the lasting legacy of the opioid epidemic.

While nothing is final, the city of Casper and Natrona County are considering partnering to broaden the impact of the money. Both are weighing putting the money toward addiction treatment as they look to take action sometime this year.

“This town is really in need of a detox center,” said Commissioner Steve Freel, the chairman of the Natrona County Board of Commissioners. “… It really just seems like it would be smart of us not to build a facility but [to] utilize the funds to – in conjunction with city and county – partner up with a treatment center and put that detox center in place.”

The city of Casper has so far received approximately $494,000 in opioid settlement money, said Eric Nelson, the city’s attorney.

Casper and Natrona County will together collect a little more than 15% of the settlement money that goes to local governments as a part of the OneWyo Opioid Settlement Memorandum of Agreement, second to only Cheyenne and Laramie County.

The money has begun to trickle in as a result of nationwide settlements between states, drugmakers and distributors. In 2021, Johnson & Johnson and distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen agreed to a multistate settlement totaling $26 billion, while pharmacy chains like Walmart, CVS and Walgreens have since agreed to their own settlements.

Wyoming and the state’s local governments have been party to other successful lawsuits, including against Purdue Pharma and McKinsey & Company, one of the largest consulting firms in the world, for their roles in the opioid epidemic.

Nelson said that he expected Casper to receive more money as a result of continued settlements, but the city does not have a final figure. Part of the uncertainty lies with how the payouts are structured. In some cases, they will be disbursed over more than a decade.

“It's always been a little bit of a mystery kind of how much we're getting and when,” Nelson said.

According to the OneWyo settlement, the money must be used for treatment, prevention and other services “to actively abate and alleviate the impacts of the opioid crisis and co-occurring substance abuse.” Conversations between the city and county about how to use the money have been ongoing since it started to come in late last year.

Neither the city council nor the county commissioners have made a decision, and both sides have not agreed to work toward a particular direction, Nelson and Freel said. But there has been mutual interest in partnering. Freel said he saw a funding match as the best way forward for the two local governments.

“In order to get kind of the most bang for the buck, the thought was, ‘Let's maybe put the money together,’” Nelson said.

In their discussions, both governments have identified detox and opioid treatment as a gap that they would consider filling. So far, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the Mercer Family Resource Center (formerly Mercer House) have developed a request for proposal for detox services that Nelson is in the process of reviewing.

The request will then go to city council and the county commissioners, and if the two sides can come to agreement they would likely formalize their partnership and set up a small board to screen proposals and make funding recommendations, Nelson said.

If things go smoothly, Nelson estimated the city and county could start putting those steps in action as soon as June or July.

Alongside Casper and Natrona County, the state has also been taking a methodical approach to its opioid settlement money, a process that will likely kick off this year. As of Jan. 31, the Wyoming Department of Health had not spent any of the roughly $4.4 million the state has received so far. But it has identified how it plans to use the money: expanding treatment access and substance abuse prevention and education.

Freel said Casper and Natrona County’s efforts to transform the settlement money into action are only beginning.

“I don't really think any of us know exactly what we're doing with it,” Freel said. “We just have ideas and we really just need to take it to the next level to figure out what direction we want to go.”